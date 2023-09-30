The Plug Brings Swae Lee And Stefflon Don Together For “Run Through”

The Plug has bringing creative musical forces together for nearly five years now. His one and only project, Plug Talk, named for obvious reasons, brought so many different voices together. Especially, from the UK, U.S., and Canada. Tory Lanez, Offset, D Block Europe, Dappy, Lil Baby, and WSTRN are just some names that appear across this massive collab album. However, he has not dropped an LP since 2019.

But, he has not remained totally quiet. The Plug has put out 11 other singles since that point. Now, he adds one more joint track to the list. This time, he grabs Californian singer and rapper Swae Lee to pair with UK talent Stefflon Don. Don has been in the industry for quite a few years and she is also in the same rapping and singing lane as Swae.

Read More: Ashanti’s Natural Body Impresses Nearly As Much As Her Vocals

Listen To "Run Through" From The Plug, Stefflon Don, And Swae Lee

The two have a lot of background in R&B and that is the vibe for their first-ever meet-up on "Run Through." The production is handled by familiar names, Diego Ave and Mally Mall. It is a four-minute cut with a fairly standard trap-like beat. Swae and Stefflon are a nice pair, though, and one that we could see joining each other again in the studio at some point.

What are your initial thoughts on The Plug, Stefflon Don, and Swae Lee's track "Run Through?" Is this The Plug's best collaboration effort of the past couple of years? Who had the best performance out of the two? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pray for you, papi, pray for you to stay safe

Ask for an angel to guide you through your days, hey

Light it up, light it up, oh

Trick on me, I came to light it up (Oh, oh)

Get you high, high enough (High enough)

Don't need no Backwoods, I'm your only drug

Read More: Jadakiss Is Star-Struck By His New Chain Honoring The LOX’s D-Block Label