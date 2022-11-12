Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album.

Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.

As for singles, 2022 has brought us “Clockwork” featuring Spice, “Sweet Bounce” with DJ Frass, “Like That,” “Bun Fi Bun,” and finally, “Juice.”

Stefflon Don’s most recent arrival landed earlier this week. Titled “The One,” the infectious beat was produced by B Don, Nathan Butts, and Tyree Hawkins.

“No, I’m not gonna learn, but try one time, wanna turn / You hear dem turn nuff lie ’bout me ’cause them badmind,” she sings on the pre-chorus.

The single comes along with a Lux London-directed video that finds the Don looking as undeniably glamorous as ever in a series of sultry outfits.

During an interview with Hunger Magazine, Stefflon Don spoke on her forthcoming Island 54 release. “With this project, I’m taking it a lot more seriously. I just spent more time on it and thought, ‘What do I really love? And what do my family and friends really love the most?’” she dished.

“We’ve been working on this for a good two years, so I can’t wait to let it out to the world. It’s just a vibe.”

Stream “The One” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what your thoughts are in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Please, don’t listen to your friend dem

I showed you and told you

‘Cause I been knew a lot

You might be the one

I showed you and told you

‘Cause I been knew a lot

You might be the onе

[Via] [Via]