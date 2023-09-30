Jadakiss Is Star-Struck By His New Chain Honoring The LOX’s D-Block Label

Through their record label, D-Block, and many other avenues, The LOX established themselves as a premier New York hip-hop group. Moreover, their legacy and impact continues to thrive and be celebrated to this day, whether physically, culturally, or emotionally. For example, Jadakiss now has a big, shiny, and luxurious new chain to commemorate D-Bloc, courtesy of celebrity jeweler Paul Mazza. It's a pricey and extravagant piece, but one that Mazza clearly feels particularly proud of given its meaning within rap. Furthermore, on Thursday (September 28), he took to Instagram to share the chain, and the Yonkers MC reacted quite excitedly to it.

"I greatly appreciate @jadakiss giving me the opportunity to make such an iconic symbol of unity that has shaped the game of hip-hop,” Paul Mazza captioned the post. “The pendant is dripping with over 60tcw [total carat weight] in pure Mazza." Meanwhile, Jadakiss couldn't help but express his shock and awe at the piece. "That’s *nsane, man, that’s *nsane," he remarked in the background of a clip of the chain. "This s**t doin’ the macarena!" Overall, it's a fittingly eye-catching set of jewelry for the 48-year-old, who's made rap fans turn heads for years now.

Jadakiss Couldn't Be Happier With His D-Block Chain

What's more is that this wasn't all that blew Jada's mind online recently. Given that he came out as a special guest for 50 Cent's The Final Lap tour several times, it's no surprise that he would have some great things to say about it. "For the music that we do, to see n***as up in that kind of caliber, from our cloth of music to have that kind of production and see my n***as up there, that s**t is incredible," Jadakiss recently remarked in a clip that emerged on social media. "I encourage n***as to see this.

"Beyonce, you better catch that Final Lap Tour," he concluded. "Drake and 21, the Final Lap. Beyonce, Taylor Swift, catch it. Who else I say? For hardcore hip-hop lovers and you could only cop one [ticket]?" For more news and the latest updates on Jadakiss and The LOX, check back in with HNHH.

