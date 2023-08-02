Jadakiss Hints At New Music With The Lox

What do Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch all have in common? They are all a part of the highly-respected rap trio called The Lox. Hailing from Yonkers, New York, and brought together in 1994, they signed with Sean Combs’ Bad Boy in 1995. A few years later they joined Ruff Ryders in 1999, and have since launched their own label, D-Block. Their last album they put out together was nearly three years ago, Living Off Xperience.

Now, it appears that new music is coming soon. Sheek Louch released Life on D-Block (Special Addition) last year. It can be found under The Lox’s Spotify as well, but it was more of Louch’s record. Jadakiss has not dropped his own album, since 2020 with Ignatius, and Styles P’s last record came out this January.

The Return of The Lox

View this post on Instagram

Jadakiss and DJ Tony Touch made an appearance on CBS Mornings on August 2 with some big news. They were brought on to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and to talk about their new film on Paramount+ Mixtapes. Jadakiss was asked about his love of the arts and the culture, as well as rumblings of new music on the way with The Lox. “We got new music we’re working on.” He continues, “Right now, we’re tryna get out by the end of this year. I got new solo music.” It seems to be another busy year for the prolific Jadakiss and the group he started off with all those years ago.

With this news out how excited are you about new music from The Lox? What is your favorite song of theirs? Who is the best and/or favorite member? Be sure to tell us what you think of this news down in the comments section. Keep close tabs on HNHH for the latest updates on The Lox, Jadakiss, and other East Coast rap artists.

