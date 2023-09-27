Jadakiss Explains How The LOX Have Stayed Together For Decades

Recently, The LOX got together to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their classic album Money, Power & Respect. Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch have been performing together as The LOX since the mid-90s. Despite all of their time in the spotlight and various successes each have undergone individually, the group is still a functioning unit. They performed at Irving Plaza over the weekend as a show specifically celebrating Money, Power & Respect. Afterward, Jada took to Instagram to share some of the secrets behind the group's continued presence.

"And they ask us how we manage to stay together for this many years," he captioned an Instagram post made after the show. In the accompanying picture the three members of the group are seen together with their heads bowed in prayer. Fans in the comments agreed with his conclusion. "The realest and illest ish ever. It’s sad how many ppl underestimate the power of prayer," the top comment reads. Elsewhere in the comments fans pour out love for the group's impressive catalog and their ability to stay together after so many years of working together. Check out the full post below.

Read More: Styles P Says Biggie Wanted To Squash Beef Between Diddy & The LOX Before He Died

Jadakiss Says Praying Helps Keep The LOX Together

Not only are The LOX still together after so long, but they might still be recording productively. Last month, Jadakiss let loose a little tease that implied the group could be working on some new music soon. It followed a performance earlier this year where they joined some fellow hip-hop legends to celebrate the 50th anniversary of rap music.

The Lox are also one of the artists who recently received their publishing rights back. Diddy has been undergoing the process of returning many of his Bad Boy artists the rights to their own catalogs. What do you think of Jadakiss suggesting that group prayer is a big part of what's kept The LOX together after almost 3 decades as a group? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Verzuz Battle With The LOX Gave Jim Jones COVID-19

[Via]