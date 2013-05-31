DJ Tony Touch
- NewsSlaughter SessionJoell Ortiz, Royce Da 5'9" and Crooked I connect over production from Just Blaze on this cut from Tony Touch’s "The Piece Maker 3: Return Of The 50 MCs" project, which drops tomorrow.By hnhh
- NewsSymphony In H [CDQ]Here goes some new Eminem titled "Symphony In H", off Tony Touch's upcoming project "The Piece Maker 3".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsV.I.P.Tont Touch assembles an interesting group of artists for his new track of the upcoming "The Piece Maker 3: Return Of The 50 MCs" project.By Trevor Smith
- SongsIt's A Queens ThingDJ Tony Touch keeps is a Queens affair on "It's A Queens Thing," his latest leak off his upcoming album "The Piecemaker 3: Return of the 50 MCs" dropping July 9th.By Rose Lilah
- NewsUnorthodoxDJ Tony Touch's new single features three Wu-Tang Clan rappers and one artist signed to a Wu-Tang rapper. This'll live on Touch's "Piecemaker 3: The Return Of The 50 MCs" album.By Rose Lilah