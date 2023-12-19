The LOX: Where Are They Now?

The Lox may not have reached the universal acclaim or brand recognition of rap groups like NWA or the Wu-Tang Clan yet, but they serve as one of hip hop's most iconic influences. The Yonkers, New York-based trio has been commonly referred to as your favorite rapper's favorite rap group, making the lyrically focused iconoclasts some of the most revered performers in the genre. As recently as 2021, the rappers made history in their landmark Verzuz event against the Diplomats and landed a prominent placement on Kanye West's Donda album.

The trio has continued to make music as a group to this day, though each of the members has gone on to a host of solo projects and extracurricular ventures. The group even received the keys to the city of Yonkers in 2021 after opening a series of public parks, workout stations, and other thriving local businesses. Here's a look into what Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch have been up to in the last several years.

Jadakiss

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 25: Jadakiss attends the Starter x MLB Bronx Bubble Jacket Unveiling at the MLB Flagship Store on July 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

Arguably the most recognizable member of The Lox, Jadakiss' scratchy vocals and harsh delivery can be heard in a host of feature verses with prominent rappers such as Kanye West, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, Westside Gunn, and ScHoolboy Q. The rapper has released 6 albums and 6 mixtapes as a solo artist since 2001. Jadakiss released his most recent solo venture, the album Ignatius, in 2020.

After performing alongside his Lox brothers in the 2021 Verzuz match against The Diplomats, Jadakiss and his bandmates scored massive streaming increases. Some sources claim The Lox's streaming numbers rose by over 215 percent after the live event, with many fans referring to the outing as the best Verzuz battle committed to the stage thus far. In 2022, Jadakiss presented Sheek Louch and Styles P with their own personalized Lox championship rings while the trio shared the stage at LL Cool J's Rock The Bells festival.

As a revered member of his community, Jadakiss has founded a number of local businesses. One such venture includes the Kiss Cafe, which the rapper launched in late 2022. The cafe serves as a multi-generational family business and is run in collaboration with Jadakiss' father, Bob Phillips, and the rapper's son Jaewon.

Styles P

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 02: Styles P speaks onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Like his associates, Styles P serves as a founder and co-owner of D-Block Records. D-Block has served as the home of The Lox's music since the brand's release from the Diddy-owned Bad Boy Records in 1999. Styles P serves as the busiest member of the group musically, releasing a staggering 15 solo albums, as well as a wide array of collaborative projects and mixtapes since 2002.

In his personal life, Styles P is a vegan and has partnered with Jadakiss to run the Bronx-based juice bar Juices For Life. The first location opened in 2011 and has since expanded into 6 stores across New York. Styles also started a local health food store called Farmacy for Life in collaboration with his wife in 2018.

Despite his many career successes, Styles has been eyeing the laid-back retirement lifestyle in recent years. Reports indicated that the rapper plans to step down from his position at Juices For Life in October 2022. Likewise, Styles P has made plans to conclude his prolific solo career with two final albums, before shifting his focus to running Farmacy For Life full-time. Though Styles has announced the end of his solo career, he has assured fans that he's still on board for all future shows, albums, and features alongside The Lox.

Sheek Louch

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Sheek Louch attends the DJ KaySlay Album Listening Party at Quad Studios on June 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage,)

Sheek Louch seems to be the least outgoing member of the group, with very little information on his personal life available to the public. Like many rappers, the Lox artist has a somewhat shady past, including an appearance on the reality television series World's Wildest Police Videos. Sheek Louch has released 6 solo records since 2003, along with a wide array of mixtapes. The artist has also prominently worked alongside Wu-Tang Clan members such as Ghostface Killah.

As one-third of The Lox, Louch has created some of the hottest hip-hop music known to man, with plenty of legendary rappers citing the influence and scope of the group as nothing short of revolutionary. Sheek has continued to perform with The Lox, including a recent Hip Hop 50 celebration with special guest Mary J. Blige on December 16, 2023.

