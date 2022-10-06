Although rappers rarely follow through with their retirement plans, one legendary Hip-Hop artist’s recent retirement announcement actually feels legitimately heartfelt. On Wednesday (October 5) evening, famed The LOX rapper Styles P revealed that he would soon be stepping away from his solo rap career — as well as his successful and impactful Juices For Life business — in an effort to better his mental and spiritual health.

However, the announcement may be more bittersweet than sad for many die-hard Styles P and LOX fans because the Yonkers-bred rapper did reveal that he would be dropping two final solo projects before his eventual retirement in 2023. Furthermore, Styles P reassured fans that he would continue to record occasional features and be an active member of The LOX.

Styles P of The Lox performs onstage with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

“I will be retiring late 2023 as far as my solo career is concerned,” Styles P wrote on Instagram. “I have two more solo projects for y’all and I’m Out!!! I’ll be on deck for all things LOX music, shows etccc.”

“I say this with a deeper over standing of self and evaluating the status of my own mental health,” he continued writing. “I have noticed I have become less spiritually healthy than I used to be. I believe I have run myself down a tad bit over the past few years. Being a super hard working emcee and a health advocate. I thought about it harder and came to the conclusion that I need to walk away from my solo career period ( I think I gave y’all enough ).”

Yet perhaps the most moving sentiment shared in Styles P’s lengthy retirement announcement was, “Never forget, the message is always bigger than the messenger!!! So if you know the way, spread it . That is all that counts!!” The Ghost dropped more gems in his full, in-depth retirement announcement, so check it out for yourself below.

How do you feel about Styles P’s new announcement? Let us know what you think about his solo retirement and his two forthcoming projects in the comment section below.