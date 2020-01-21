Album Announcements
- MusicStyles P Announces His Retirement As A Solo Artist & Teases Final AlbumsStyles P reveals that he will only be making music as a member of The LOX following the culmination of his solo career in late 2023.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicConway The Machine Announces "God Don't Make Mistakes" Release DateConway The Machine announces the release date for his Shady Records debut.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicBig K.R.I.T. Finally Announces Release Date For New Album "Digital Roses Don't Die"Big K.R.I.T reveals the cover art and release date of his newest offering.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicBoosie Badazz Announces Two Albums Releasing On November 19Boosie Badazz fans can look forward to two new projects next week.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicTory Lanez Leaves Interscope & Drops "New Toronto 3" In MarchTory Lanez has been complaining about his label for months, but he recently shared that his next project will mark the end of his relationship with Interscope.By Erika Marie
- NewsPrincess Nokia Channels Dr. Seuss For "Green Eggs & Ham"Princess Nokia releases two new singles, including "Green Eggs & Ham," after revealing she has a couple of albums coming out this week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay Electronica Announces His Album Is Complete, Will Be Released In 40 DaysOkay, Jay.By Erika Marie
- MusicAlicia Keys Announces "A.L.I.C.I.A." Release Date & Colorful Cover ArtworkSwizz Beatz can't contain his excitement.By Erika Marie