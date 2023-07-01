Styles P says that today’s rappers aren’t competitive enough with one another. He discussed the current state of hip-hop during an interview with Jalen Rose on his Renaissance Man With Jalen Rose podcast.

“That’s also the difference between Hip Hop of back then and Hip Hop of today, they aren’t competitive enough against each other, I feel,” said Styles P. “I personally feel — like, when you get on a track with somebody it’s supposed to be business. When you get in the studio with somebody, you supposed to be trying to air them out. Not diss them, but you supposed to be trying to drop a triple-double.”

Styles P During "Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Styles P of The Lox performs during Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden on August 03, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He added: “If they gone drop a double-double, you want to make sure you drop a triple-double and I think that sense of competitiveness has left somewhat.” Elsewhere in the interview, Styles P reveals that he’s never written down a single rhyme, discusses the health and wellness space, as well as his upcoming final album.

Of that last note, he explained to Rose: “There’s other things I want to do, so I had to knock something off. So I figured, ‘Hey, I have enough solo projects and that’s the one to knock off.’” He cited TV and literature projects as ideas he has a passion for. He also opened the health food brands Farmacy for Life and Juices for Life.

Styles P Discusses The State Of Hip-Hop With Jalen Rose

As for what fans can expect from Styles P’s final album, he teased: “You’ll definitely get all aspects of me as an emcee … I’ll give that kind of effort to make sure I’ll go out with a bang.” He also noted that “there’s definitely, probably a few young greats that I may go for” when asked about potential collaborators.

