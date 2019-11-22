final album
- MixtapesMary J. Blige Expresses "Gratitude" On Her Potential Final AlbumAll these later and Mary J. is still killing it. ByZachary Horvath1151 Views
- SongsChildish Gambino & Yeat's "Cruisin'" Is A Nonstop Thrill RideGambino and Yeat had been teasing a collaboration for quite some time and it appears this is the one they had been perfecting. ByZachary Horvath1384 Views
- MusicChildish Gambino Announces "Bando Stone & The New World" Release Date, Fans React To "Lithonia"Gambino is receiving lots of praise for his liberating single. ByZachary Horvath1.8K Views
- SongsT.I. Delivers On Promise Of Dropping An NBA YoungBoy Collab With "LLOGCLAY"T.I. hinted at this collaboration coming in an interview back in October 2023. ByZachary Horvath2.8K Views
- MusicChildish Gambino Maps Out Plan To Drop Two Final Albums, Teases Tons Of MusicThe multi-hyphenate teased song after song during the livestream. ByZachary Horvath2.3K Views
- MusicT.I. Announces End Of Music Career With Double Album Including NBA Youngboy Feature, Boosie Badazz Collab Project Might Not DropThe Atlanta legend is going to be hanging it up. ByZachary Horvath16.0K Views
- MusicStyles P Says Today's Artists "Aren’t Competitive Enough" With One AnotherStyles P recently discussed the state of hip-hop with Jalen Rose.ByCole Blake734 Views
- Music7 Rappers Who Retired & Later ReturnedThe hip hop community has seen many of its biggest stars retire, only to come back and release more music.ByWyatt Westlake2.4K Views
- MusicThe Weeknd Reportedly Working On His Final AlbumAbel is done making music under the moniker that made him famous.ByNoah Grant2.6K Views
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Previews His Memoir On Social MediaKid Cudi is working on his memoir, as well as a new album.ByJustin Acosta483 Views
- MusicT.I. Explains Meaning Of His Final Album, "Kill The King"T.I. says that he's looking to dethrone himself as the "King of the South" with his final album.ByCole Blake4.2K Views
- GramKeyshia Cole Previews New Drill Track & It Didn't Go Over Well With FansThe award-winning singer tested out new tunes and people seemed to have been expecting an R&B slow jam.ByErika Marie9.6K Views
- MusicBrockhampton Announce Final Album Before Indefinite HiatusBrockhampton are releasing a final album before going on an indefinite hiatus.ByCole Blake2.4K Views
- MusicKeyshia Cole Talks Why Her Next Album Is Her Last & Wanting To Produce A BiopicThe R&B icon is preparing her final project and spoke about balancing single parenting while pursuing ambitions after music,ByErika Marie9.6K Views
- MusicBow Wow Working On Final Album, Says Snoop Told Him "You Owe Us One More"This time last year, Bow said Snoop would be narrating his final project.ByErika Marie11.1K Views
- MusicKevin Abstract Feels BROCKHAMPTON Was "Overlooked," Wishes They Were Respected MoreHe recently shared that he wished the group would be "respected in the Rap world more" and treated like "true MCs."ByErika Marie2.4K Views
- MusicT.I. Announces Final Album "Kill The King"T.I. has officially announced his final album "Kill The King."ByAlex Zidel44.1K Views
- MusicBow Wow Calls Next Record His "1st Rap Album": "Next Level & DARK"He also gave fans a timeline of when they can expect its release.ByErika Marie2.9K Views
- MusicBow Wow Says Snoop Dogg Will Narrate Final Album Titled "Before 30"He didn't share when we could expect the project, but he says it will feature 10 songs.ByErika Marie5.3K Views
- MusicLogic Sobs During Album Stream, Thanks Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole & MoreLogic breaks down in tears during his album listening stream, reflecting on his career and everything leading to his retirement.ByAlex Zidel20.6K Views
- ReviewsFat Joe's "Family Ties" Proves To Be An Apathetic FarewellAt long last, Joey Crack has decided to hang up his Yankee fitted, at least for now.ByLuke Hinz12.2K Views
- MusicFat Joe Adds Remy Ma To Lineup Of Features On "Family Ties" AlbumA necessary addition. ByNoah C3.3K Views
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Final Album "Bad Vibes Forever" Lands A Release DateXXXTENTACION's final album arrives in two weeks.ByAron A.9.6K Views