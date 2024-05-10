T.I. Delivers On Promise Of Dropping An NBA YoungBoy Collab With "LLOGCLAY"

t.i. nba youngboyt.i. nba youngboy

T.I. hinted at this collaboration coming in an interview back in October 2023.

When you think about the founding fathers of trap music, especially from the hallowed city of Atlanta, T.I. automatically deserves a spot. The legend has been around for over 20 years and provided the genre with countless classics, especially in the late 2000s. However, as the saying goes, "all good things must come to an end." T.I. is supposedly going to call it quits musically speaking after he drops a double album.

The rumored title for said project(s) is Kill The King and Kiss The King, but we have inside information as to when it will drop. T.I. announced this news during an October interview with the crew over at the We In Miami podcast. What he also revealed to the world was that an NBA YoungBoy collaboration was in the works and that it was going to a surprising listen for fans. That track that T.I. is referring to now has a title and it is called "LLOGCLAY."

Listen To "LLOGCLAY" By T.I. & NBA YoungBoy

This first-time collaboration between two of the South's most prolific names sees them rap passionately over a piano and finger-snapping instrumental. T.I. lowkey was not lying when he said this was going to be something fresh. YB puts forth one of his best recordings and his cadence is smoky and deeper than usual. It is a beautiful track and T.I. dedicated this track to an assumed close friend of his. "This 1 is for my day 1 patna Clay Evans, rest in power King!!"

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "LLOGCLAY" by T.I. and NBA YoungBoy? Is this one of his stronger releases as of late, why or why not? Did YB give one of his strongest performances of his career on this cut, why or why not? Does this get you excited for T.I.'s upcoming and final double album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding T.I. and NBA YoungBoy. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Okay, patiently, I wait for my n**** just like he would wait for me
Hate to see, that f***ing machine only way he breathe
Taking me everything not to take a knee
Couldn't tell me s*** with Hannah, Snake, JG, and Clay with me
I'm thinking back to better days like, "We can get it back"
But no more Clay, what kind of s*** is that? Remember that

