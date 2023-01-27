Styles P plans to leave his solo career behind for good but his fans won’t be left empty handed.

This week, the rapper came through with his latest body of work, Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is Still A Wolf. Unfortunately, it also marks the second to last album that he’ll unveil in his career. Ghost comes through with gritty, hardcore bars over grimy East Coast production. Though it’s not a boundary-pushing album, it’s a firm reminder of why Styles P stands as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 03: Styles P of The Lox performs onstage with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

The 13-song tracklist includes appearances from Bucky and Brady Watt, who appears on the previously released single, “Death Before Dishonor.” On the production side, Styles P enlists Vinny Idol, Black Saun, Ty Feif, as well as his own son, Noah Styles, among others.

In October 2022, the Yonkers MC announced that he would be releasing two solo albums before stepping back from hip-hop. Thankfully, he won’t be entirely moved from hip-hop. He revealed that he remains one-third of The LOX and will continue to contribute to future group efforts.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 10: Styles P of The Lox performs onstage during day 2 of 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on October 10, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“I will be retiring late 2023 as far as my solo career is concerned,” Styles P wrote. “I have two more solo projects for y’all and I’m Out!!! I’ll be on deck for all things LOX music, shows etccc.”

He added that he was also stepping down from his position at Juices 4 Life.