350Heem Shot & Killed At His Album Release Party In Florida

Up-and-coming Florida rapper 350Heem has become the most recent young rap artist to pass away far too soon. According to HipHopDX, the Lakeland, Florida artist has died at just 25 years old. He was reportedly shot and killed outside his own mixtape release party early Saturday morning. The shooting reportedly happened outside Jade Fox Lounge and also resulted in a 48-year-old woman being shot and left in critical condition. In a message to Florida local news, the rapper’s family gave a statement. “It’s a grief I’ve never felt before. You never want to bury your 25-year-old nephew.”

350heem was celebrating the release of his new mixtape Taking Chances 3. The series of Taking Chances mixtapes date all the way back to 2017 and is following the second entry from 2019. The album features heem’s viral hit “Caught Up” as well as a feature from Florida affiliate 350Quan. It’s the rapper’s second new album of 2023 following The Poet, a nine track project he dropped back in February. He also released the 4-track Lost Files EP a month later in March.

350heem Tragically Slain

While a 23-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting, it is still an active and ongoing investigation. The tragedy comes just as the hip-hop world gathered together in Philadelphia over the weekend to honor a different victim of gun violence. Gillie Da Kid’s eldest son was tragically killed in a shooting last week. Over the weekend they threw an impromptu music festival called Gillie Fest to pay tribute to Gillie’s son. Rappers like Meek Mill and Freeway were in attendance for the festival. They were also joined by Sauce Walka and G Herbo for a surprise cypher taped backstage at the festival.

350heem began blowing up on TikTok in late 2020 and early 2021. His song “Talk Dat Talk” became a viral hit on the platform and drew plenty of attention along the way. He was reportedly signed to Motown Records later in 2021, but the deal appears to have fallen through at some point. He scored yet another viral hit later that year with his track “Water.” RIP

