new mixtapes
- Music350Heem Shot & Killed At His Album Release Party In FloridaOne suspect is currently in custody for the shooting. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFendi P Brings Back His Savvy Steez On "The Art of Finessin 2"Formerly Corner Boy P, Jet Life Recordings' own Fendi P keeps his finesse in tact with the release of "The Art of Finessin 2," which includes features from Fiend and Wiz Khalifa.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicLil Wayne's "No Ceilings 3" Has The Fans ExcitedUpon learning that Lil Wayne's "No Ceilings 3" mixtape would be landing on Friday, the fans took to Twitter to celebrate the news. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChris Brown Says New Music Is Around The Corner: "Waiting On Da Label"Chris Brown addresses the wait for new music, telling fans he'll be dropping some mixtapes soon.By Alex Zidel
- NewsCal Scruby Shines On "While You Were Sleeping"Los Angeles-based emcee Cal Scruby continues to impress, dropping off his brand new album "While You Were Sleeping." By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesKnxwledge Continues His Meek Mill Flip Series With "Meek, Vol.6"Knxwledge is back with another set of remixes of Meek Mill's most beloved songs.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTory Lanez Shows Love To NBA YoungBoy & Other Recent Rap ReleasesAfter a whirlwind of rap releases last week, Tory Lanez showed love to all the artists that dropped fire on us with an emphasis on NBA YoungBoy's new mixtape "Still Flexin, Still Steppin."By Keenan Higgins
- NewsAce Hood Rhymes Over Drake & Kanye West Beats On "Body Bag 5" MixtapeAce Hood returns with the fifth instalment of his "Body Bag" mixtape series.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Gnar Proves His Versatility On "Gnar Lif3" With Lil Skies, IDK, & MoreLil Gnar releases his debut mixtape "Gnar Lif3."By Alex Zidel
- MusicBhad Bhabie Updates "15" Mixtape With Eminem ReferenceBhad Bhabie got back in the studio to add an Eminem reference to the outro.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosYBN Nahmir Comes Through With "Up-Top Baby" VideoYBN Nahmir is bouncing out in his new music video.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoungBoy Never Broke Again Quietly Drops "Decided" Mixtape As PromisedNBA YoungBoy continues to flood the streets.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoungBoy Never Broke Again Guests On Yungeen Ace's "Wanted"YoungBoy Never Broke Again is "Wanted" on his collaboration with Yungeen Ace.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYungeen Ace Tells A True Story In "Life Of Betrayal"Yungeen Ace makes his official introduction on "Life of Betrayal."By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Keed Proves His Up Next Status With "Trapped On Cleveland 2"Lil Keed is on his way to the top with new "Trapped On Cleveland 2" mixtape.By Alex Zidel
- NewsSoulja Boy Crowns Himself The "Best To Ever Do It"Soulja Boy releases his brand new full-length.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBirdman Says NBA Youngboy Is "The Next Biggest Superstar In The World"Stunna has a lot of projects coming.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicKendrick Lamar & Dr. Dre Get Mashed Up In DJ Critical Hype's "The Damn. Chronic"The 23-track mixtape mashed up by DJ Critical Hype is a tribute to two of Compton's finest.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaylyt Made A Whole Mixtape About His "KingQueen" Young M.A.Daylyt is still shooting his shot at Young M.A. after getting ignored.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYung Bans' "Yung Bans Vol. 4 EP" Features Lil Yachty, Lil Xan & MoreBy Karlton Jahmal
- NewsKollision Holds It Down For Quality Control On "Better Than Yesterday"Quality Control's Kollision showcases some versatility on "Better Than Yesterday."By Mitch Findlay