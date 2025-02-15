Chloe Bailey & Burna Boy Are Still Going Strong In Newly Surfaced Clip

Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy might just become everyone's favorite celebrity couple soon, as they heated up their relationship a lot over the past few weeks. What was once just a rumor now has video evidence, even though neither artist has really publicly commented on their romance at press time, Sure, Chlöe downplayed the rumors back before new clips started to emerge, but they haven't followed anything up since then. Regardless, in a new video that surfaced around Valentine's Day (Friday, February 14), you can see the two share a kiss and you can witness the Afrobeat artist serenade the R&B singer with a playful and loose lip-sung performance.

However, a lot of fans also questioned this clip of Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey because no one knows who took this video and if they even wanted this to come out. Maybe they want to treat their relationship more privately, and that's definitely the hint we're getting based on their social media silence so far. Nevertheless, it will be difficult to full talk about this couple until they break the ice, so we must acknowledge the speculative and potentially invasive nature of these discussions privacy-wise.

Read More: Chloe Bailey Speaks As Fans Accuse Her Of Shooting Her Shot At Kendrick Lamar

When Will Burna Boy Release His Album?

Still, that doesn't mean that there isn't some curious rumbling of drama involved with Chloe Bailey and Burna Boy. For example, DJ Akademiks recently explained their complicated optical situation with Gunna, another presumed flame of Chloe's at one point, and Stefflon Don, Burna's ex girlfriend. While the more recent clips of the couple indicate that this isn't as much of a problem anymore – or at least, something that isn't in the full public eye yet – we still predict that some other comments and speculative claims will follow concerning that romantic web.