Burna Boy Begins New Album Rollout With Infectious Afrobeats Banger "Bundle By Bundle"

According to a press release, the lead single will land on No Sign Of Weakness, with a release date of sometime in 2025. Hopefully, when the new calendar year begins, details will become more ironed out. When the new body of work arrives, it will follow up on his 2023 project, I Told Them... That was a major record for Burna Boy, as he went on to grab features from 21 Savage , J. Cole , Dave, RZA and DZA, and Byron Messia. While he's ending the year on a fantastic note musically speaking, he's also looks to be finding a new partner before the ball drops. Over the last 48 hours, Burna Boy has been seen out and about in Lagos with Chloe Bailey . She made her way out over the weekend, with several clips from the last two nights going viral. He's stacking wins on wins "Bundle By Bundle" some would say.

Veteran Afrobeats singer and rapper Burna Boy is beginning a new album campaign, and it's off to a blistering start. The Nigerian act just shared "Bundle By Bundle" moments ago, and it's already hitting for us. The instrumental is probably the highlight in our eyes, as it's incredibly rhythmic, exhilarating, and dynamic. It's a got a steady pace throughout, with some rapid-fire hits of pulsing bass and drums. It's a great party track and it finds Burna Boy in a braggadocious mindset. He's seen a lot of success and worldwide acclaim throughout the last decade, and he's recognizing all of those wins here. As we said, he's prepping a new LP, and to be exact, it will be his eighth.

