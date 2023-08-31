J. Cole Compared Burna Boy To Tupac When They First Met

J. Cole had strong words for Burna Boy after hearing him rap.

Afrobeats have been increasing in popularity in the United States for years now and one of the biggest reasons for that is Burna Boy. The rapper has been a torch bearer for the genre who has seen its success through to a number of new milestones. In 2020 he scored his first top 20 album with Twice As Tall, only to eclipse that in 2022 when his album Love, Damini debuted inside the top 10 of the Billboard 200. While the numbers on his newest release won’t be in until this weekend, but with the project already racking up millions of Spotify streams it’s likely to get pretty high.

Burna Boy hasn’t just been impressive for his numbers, he’s also achieved some major cosigns. His new album features appearances from RZA, GZA, Dave, 21 Savage, and J. Cole. It was that last feature that he discussed in a recent appearance on the Rap Radar podcast. He told the story of ending up in the studio with Cole and the rapper being impressed with his performance. “This n*gga’s Tupac reincarnated in Africa,” Burna claims he said. Check out this entire portion of the interview below.

Burna Boy Recalls Tupac Comparison

The Tupac comparison isn’t the only time J. Cole has had high praise for Burna Boy. On their recent collaboration, he had even more high praise for the pair as a duo. “Cole and Burna, Shaq and Kobe/ Winnin’ a ring, then we gon’ repeat and three-peat/ Them nerds hate, they seat geeks/ They peepin’ us on the low, we like the cheat sheet,” Cole raps. Cole is no stranger to basketball comparisons either so he knows exactly what he’s saying by equating them to Shaq and Kobe.

Burna Boy has long found success recruiting artists from all over the world to join in on his music. His previous album featured Ed Sheeran, J Balvin, Popcaan, Khalid, J Hus, Kehlani, and many more. What do you think about J. Cole’s high praise for Burna Boy? Let us know in the comment section below.

