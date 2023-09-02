Burna Boy’s “I Told Them” First-Week Sales Shock Social Media Users

Burna Boy dropped off his new LP, I Told Them…, at the end of last month. His seventh studio album features various high-profile features, from the likes of J. Cole, 21 Savage, Dave, RZA, and more. Now, the first-weeks sales numbers are in, and they’ve left some social media users confused. The album sold 21K album-equivalent units in the U.S. in its first week. Many are weighing in claiming that they thought the album would have sold more, while others say he did pretty good.

“I expected burna to do more than that ngl,” one Instagram commenter writes. “Considering how big he is this an L,” another claims. Though some are shocked by the numbers, others are taking the opportunity to emphasize the fact that they only reflect U.S. sales, and Burna Boy has a large following internationally. “I won’t call it a flop until I see his sales outside of America,” one user says. “Wasn’t expecting him to do huge sales in America.”

I Told Them Sells 21K In Its First Week

Regardless, it’s clear that Burna Boy continues to rise to the top, and get high praise from his peers. Last month, he discussed his collaboration with J. Cole, revealing that while meeting in the studio he compared him to one of the most iconic rappers of all time. According to Burna Boy, J. Cole said “This n***a’s Tupac reincarnated in Africa.”

During a recent interview, the Nigerian-born performer revealed that I Told Them… is dedicated to those back at home who didn’t believe in him. “This one is for the part of my own home and the people in my own home who didn’t believe or doubt it, or still doubt, or any type of thing,” he explained. “It’s fun to tell people something is true, and they doubt, and then they end up seeing it. There’s no greater feeling.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Burna Boy.

