Burna Boy & Chloe Bailey Party It Up In Lagos, Igniting Serious Dating Rumors In The Process

Bailey looked to have been treated like a queen while with the Afrobeats superstar.

It was a steamy weekend for Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey, at least in the eyes of fans this weekend. The Afrobeats multi-talent and the older sister of Halle were seen out in the former's hometown of Lagos, Nigeria and having an enjoyable night out. According to Bossip, the R&B act made her way out to him thanks to several clips making the rounds on Twitter (X). Burna's team looked to have been sent out to pick her up at an airport, while also being gifted a gargantuan and beautiful bouquet. After an assumed date during the day, the next clips fast forward things to the nighttime.

In the TikTok video below, Chloe Bailey is sitting in the passenger seat of Burna Boy's purple Lamborghini roadster. He looks to be taking her to the private parking garage of a nightclub in Lagos. Before advancing any further, let's talk about the fits. For the "Have Mercy" singer, she was rocking a seductive all-black look with black shades. As for Burna Boy, he sported a light blue varsity-style jacket with a black shirt and pants. After making their way in, they appeared to be next to each other all night long.

Do You Ship Burna Boy & Chloe Bailey?

But not just with one another, they came across as very comfortable next to each other. As you can see above, Chloe and Burna were holding hands, placing theirs on each other's laps, and vibing pretty loosely. At one point, they even shared some time on the dancefloor while soaking up the lively atmosphere. All in all, it was fun day from the outside looking in.

Burna & Chloe Had A Day To Remember

As it stands, neither artist has spoken out publicly about their hang out, nor have addressed the rampant dating rumors running around. Speaking of which, the energy around this link-up is very positive with many shipping them already. For example, one fan writes, "Aww, I absolutely love Chloe for Burna! She’s so good for him, she brings the right balance. She needs a little bit of his edge, and he could definitely use a touch of her grounded energy. Iykyk! it’s giving perfect yin and yang vibes!" Additionally, there are others are speculating that their first song is coming soon. Whatever the case is, they looked to have a blast!