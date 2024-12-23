DJ Akademiks Breaks Down The Gunna, Chloe Bailey, Burna Boy & Stefflon Don Drama

There's a big web to untangle here...

DJ Akademiks has chimed into all the relationship speculation around Gunna, Chlöe (Chloe Bailey), Burna Boy, and Stefflon Don. For those unaware, Chloe and Burna are now reportedly dating based on some social media speculation, and while the latter was previously romantically linked to Stefflon Don, the former was once rumored to be in a relationship with the Georgia rapper. Ak thinks that the Bailey sister is now "dating up" when it comes to her alleged partners' successes, and from there, he went on to scour Twitter for more videos, pictures, and bits of updates. It's a tangled web, but a compelling one nonetheless.

Furthermore, the last update that we got on this was that Burna Boy and Gunna actually linked up recently amid these Chloe Bailey rumors. This surprised a couple of fans who assumed that their supposed romantic commonalities would cause tension or at least distance, but it seems like that isn't the case. Then again, it also serves as a piece of evidence against these rumors, so we will have to wait for someone to break the ice.

DJ Akademiks Speaks On Burna Boy, Gunna, Chloe Bailey & Stefflon Don

Meanwhile, another key element of these Burna Boy, Chloe Bailey, and Gunna rumors is the presumed reaction of Stefflon Don. Fans think that she shared an old video of Burna giving her a Rolls-Royce as a way to respond to this dating speculation. We don't know for sure if Don really wanted to throw any shade here or if there's another explanation, but either way, fans became very interested in hearing what she might have to say. After all, with so many moving parts to these rumors, Internet gossipers need all the information they can get to reach their conclusions.