Burna Boy & Travis Scott Blend Styles On "TaTaTa"

Burna Boy is an international Superstar who has been wowing fans with his music for years at this point. Overall, the last time we got a Burna Boy album was back in 2023 with I Told Them.... However, later this year, we are set to get No Sign of Weakness.

This project will feature some of Burna Boy's most recent singles which date back to last year. "Bundle By Bundle" and "Update" are all set to be featured on this project. On Wednesday night, the artist blessed fans with another new song, this time featuring Travis Scott.

Of course, Scott is everywhere these days so it should come as no surprise that he would be featured on an album with another acclaimed superstar. He also has recent experience with Afrobeats, so he feels right at home on this track.

Overall, both artists bounce off of each other quite well on this cut, and it makes us wonder if they have more songs in the cut. With Scott supposedly working on a new album, perhaps we will hear Burna Boy on one of his psychedelic soundscapes.

Whatever the case may be, Burna Boy has another slap on his hands. With that in mind, we look forward to his next effort, which should be coming sooner rather than later.

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott - TaTaTa

Quotable Lyrics:

Slide on me (Slide), put that C-spot on me (On me)

She sip me like codeine (Drank), be my fan like Only (Only)

Crybaby (Cry), young La Flame, I hope she can take heat (Ah)

Yeah, I be cool off her like A.C

Make her jump when I want, I got technique (Let's go)