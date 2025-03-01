Burna Boy Trolls Nigerian Model Alleging She Was Promised A Lamborghini After Sleeping With Him

Burna Boy is indirectly stirring up a lot of conversation on social media right now thanks to an alleged failed promise. Per the Nigerian Tribune, the Afrobeats musician is currently under fire from native model Sophia Egbueje for not gifting her a Lamborghini. Allegedly, the deal was for the "Bundle By Bundle" artist to provide her with one after having sex with him. However, that didn't happen and from what it sounds like, he ghosted Sophia. This all came to light after a supposed friend of the socialite leaked heated audio of her venting her frustrations for feeling used and misled.

However, despite his alleged manipulative actions, Burna Boy seems as if he couldn't care less about it. He took to social media and trolled Sophia to no end via a short video. He sings to the camera, "If you no get me, forget about it. I no buy you Lambo, is that why you are shouting? Where dem dey? I no dey see them at all." He says all of this with a big grin on his face and some folks are absolutely loving his response. Over promise and under deliver…stay dangerous kings 😭😭😭" one IG user says.

Burna Boy Chloe Bailey

"W burna boy. City boyzzz up 8282727529 points," another adds. However, who isn't reportedly laughing about this is Chloe Bailey. Per Media Takeout and other sources, the singer has unfollowed Burna Boy on Instagram amidst all of this internet drama. As a matter of fact, if you go to Chloe's IG account and type in Burna's handle in the following window, nothing shows up.