Burna Boy Trolls Nigerian Model Alleging She Was Promised A Lamborghini After Sleeping With Him

Afro Nation Detroit
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 19: Burna Boy performs onstage during Day 1 of the Afro Nation Detroit Festival on August 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Sophia Egbueje was furious over the failed whip and it's led to things potentially falling apart with Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey.

Burna Boy is indirectly stirring up a lot of conversation on social media right now thanks to an alleged failed promise. Per the Nigerian Tribune, the Afrobeats musician is currently under fire from native model Sophia Egbueje for not gifting her a Lamborghini. Allegedly, the deal was for the "Bundle By Bundle" artist to provide her with one after having sex with him. However, that didn't happen and from what it sounds like, he ghosted Sophia. This all came to light after a supposed friend of the socialite leaked heated audio of her venting her frustrations for feeling used and misled.

However, despite his alleged manipulative actions, Burna Boy seems as if he couldn't care less about it. He took to social media and trolled Sophia to no end via a short video. He sings to the camera, "If you no get me, forget about it. I no buy you Lambo, is that why you are shouting? Where dem dey? I no dey see them at all." He says all of this with a big grin on his face and some folks are absolutely loving his response. Over promise and under deliver…stay dangerous kings 😭😭😭" one IG user says.

Burna Boy Chloe Bailey

"W burna boy. City boyzzz up 8282727529 points," another adds. However, who isn't reportedly laughing about this is Chloe Bailey. Per Media Takeout and other sources, the singer has unfollowed Burna Boy on Instagram amidst all of this internet drama. As a matter of fact, if you go to Chloe's IG account and type in Burna's handle in the following window, nothing shows up.

Prior to this unfolding though, the "Have Mercy" artist was extremely happy. Per Legit, she tweeted, "everything is working out for me😍✨✨" Hopefully, things can be amended if their relationship is indeed trending in the wrong direction. Folks had been shipping Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey ever since they were first sighted together in late December in Lagos. They were looking really cozy and comfortable in the clips that have surfaced over these past couple of months. In fact, just a couple of weeks ago they were intensely kissing one another.

