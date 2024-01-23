Burna Boy Mis-Identified In Now-Deleted Grammys Advertisement

The Grammys will get underway early next month. Ahead of the ceremony's February 4 airing they're announcing the various performers that will take the stage as a part of one of the biggest nights in music. They recently unveiled a new line of performers. Luke Combs will take the stage fresh off a year where his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" was one of the biggest hits. Travis Scott will also be performing, though it's unclear which of his UTOPIA songs he will deliver.

Burna Boy is also taking the stage following the release of his new album I Told Them... last year. The album featured smash hits like "City Boys" and "Cheat On Me" as well as the 21 Savage collaboration "Sittin' on Top Of The World." But after a recent slip-up in a commercial promoting the Grammys, that performance and the entire night could have been under even more scrutiny. In a teaser shared to TikTok announcing the first wave of performers they accidentally used clips of an entirely different artist while confirming Burna Boy's announcement. Check out the mis-identification below.

Grammys Make Burna Boy Mistake

This year's Grammys will be the 6th straight year that Burna Boy has been nominated. His new album is nominated for Best World Music while various songs from it are nominated for Best African Music Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance. His song "Alone" is also nominated for Best Global Music Performance.

The four new nominations this year brings his total up to 10 all time. So far, he's only secured one win. During the 63rd Grammys his album Twice As Tall took home the award for Best Global Music Album. Some fans online have suggested that he should cancel his previously announced performance after the recent advertisement mistake. What do you think of the Grammys accidentally mis-identifying Burna Boy in a recent advertisement for this year's ceremony? Do you think Burna Boy should still perform? Let us know in the comment section below.

