Travis Scott, Burna Boy, & More Join Grammy Performers Lineup

Travis Scott, Burna Boy, and Luke Combs have joined the list of performers set to take the stage at the 2024 Grammy Awards. CBS made the announcement during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. The three artists will be joining Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo, who were already announced.

All three of the new artists are up for awards at the ceremony. Scott is nominated in the best rap album category for his latest project, Utopia. Despite having 10 nominations throughout his career, winning at this year's ceremony would give him his first award. Combs is up for best country solo performance for his version of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.” Burna Boy is up for the most awards of all three, being nominated in four categories. These include best global music album (I Told Them…), best African music performance (“City Boys”), best global music performance (“Alone”), and best melodic rap performance (“Sittin’ on Top of the World”). CBS plans to announce more performers in the next two weeks as the ceremony approaches.

Read More: 2024 Grammy Nominees: SZA, Lana Del Rey, & Taylor Swift Lead The Way For Album Of The Year

Travis Scott Performs At The Grammys In 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY. Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Outside of just the performers, SZA leads the pack with nine total nominations. She's up for album of the year for SOS as well as record of the year, song of the year, and more. Phoebe Bridgers ranks as the second-most nominated artist with seven chances to win, most of which stem from her work with Boygenius. N.W.A. will also be receiving a lifetime achievement award.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, February 4 at 8:00 PM on CBS and Paramount+. Be on the lookout for further updates on the ceremony on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Hints At Belief That Jay-Z’s Many Grammys Are Due To Beyonce Relationship

[Via]