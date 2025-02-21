Burna Boy Drops Off Go-Getter Anthem With "Update"

Burna samples an iconic track from Soul II Soul for his upcoming album's second teaser.

But overall, both singles are strong and build up the hype well for the hitmaker's next endeavor. That will be his eighth studio album No Sign Of Weakness, which still has a loose release date. For now, all we know is that he's gearing up for a summer album. That makes a lot of sense for this genre and subgenre in particular as they naturally give of summery aesthetics. For Burna Boy, he will be following up on 2023's I Told Them... , which brought on tons of expensive talent. 21 Savage , Dave, J. Cole , RZA and Byron Messia were just a few. For now, though, check out "Update" and see if Burna went 2/2 in your eyes.

Burna Boy, aka the African Giant, is acting as such on "Update," his second single in the last three months. On this track, the Lagos, Nigeria Afrobeats/Afro-fusion megastar is combining the former and amapiano Ifor an irresistible dancefloor vibe. it hooks you in right away as P2J ( Beyonce , Wizkid , Dave), the producer, slyly samples Soul II Soul's iconic hit "Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)." After the earworm of the chorus dissipates, it subtly hangs in the background as Burna Boy encourages everyone to get their bread up. It's another braggadocious anthem with an undeniable rhythm. It's just as infectious as its predecessor "Bundle By Bundle." However, we would argue the latter is stronger lyrically speaking.

