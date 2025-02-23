Burna Boy Ramps Up His Rollout On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Burna Boy R&B Season Playlist Stream
Mar 3, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Singer song writer Burna Boy sits court-side during the second half in a game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This week's "R&B Season" playlist update includes Burna Boy, Coco Jones, and Chxrry22. Which one is your favorite?

We've got a brief but killer set of new tracks on our latest R&B Season playlist update rounding up the best the genre had to offer this week, and Burna Boy is opening things up strong. His new single "Update" is exactly that, especially amid his burgeoning rollout for his next album. It's a sweet and breezy Afrobeat cut that samples Soul II Soul's "Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)" with an addictively crisp drum beat and gorgeous backing vocals. Of course, Burna keeps up with the energy with his trademark charisma and his malleable vocal tone, setting up a warm contrast to colder months.

Elsewhere on R&B Season, we also wanted to shout out the new single from Coco Jones, "Taste." She will also reportedly come through with her debut studio album Why Not More?, and it sounds like it will be a collection of the sultry instrumentals and amazing vocal performances that she's known for. This cut in particular interpolates and samples Britney Spears' "Toxic" with a more chill and classy demeanor, and it makes for an unsurprisingly intoxicating jam.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Finally on R&B Season, we can't miss out on Chxrry22's new single "Just Like Me." This is the bounciest offering this week, bolstered by sharp synth tones, a peppy drum beat with various tones, and simple but nevertheless catchy melodies. Chxrry takes center stage on the song through cheeky vocal harmonies and a very clear delivery, making her narrative about ideal partners and personal contrasts all the more engaging. Although the record doesn't switch up much throughout its short runtime, it does eventually leave space for the vocals to lead into one final set of moves on the dance floor.

That's it for R&B Season, but this week, we also got a lot of quality hip-hop to celebrate that fans shouldn't miss out on. For example, Joey Bada$$ came through with the Pardon Me EP, which included a fiery new self-titled track along with the streaming release of his previous 2025 singles, "The Ruler's Back" and "Sorry Not Sorry." It's a great combination of rap roots with a modern and confident sheen, and there's plenty more where that came from down below.

