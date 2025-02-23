Burna Boy Ramps Up His Rollout On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

We've got a brief but killer set of new tracks on our latest R&B Season playlist update rounding up the best the genre had to offer this week, and Burna Boy is opening things up strong. His new single "Update" is exactly that, especially amid his burgeoning rollout for his next album. It's a sweet and breezy Afrobeat cut that samples Soul II Soul's "Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)" with an addictively crisp drum beat and gorgeous backing vocals. Of course, Burna keeps up with the energy with his trademark charisma and his malleable vocal tone, setting up a warm contrast to colder months.

Elsewhere on R&B Season, we also wanted to shout out the new single from Coco Jones, "Taste." She will also reportedly come through with her debut studio album Why Not More?, and it sounds like it will be a collection of the sultry instrumentals and amazing vocal performances that she's known for. This cut in particular interpolates and samples Britney Spears' "Toxic" with a more chill and classy demeanor, and it makes for an unsurprisingly intoxicating jam.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Finally on R&B Season, we can't miss out on Chxrry22's new single "Just Like Me." This is the bounciest offering this week, bolstered by sharp synth tones, a peppy drum beat with various tones, and simple but nevertheless catchy melodies. Chxrry takes center stage on the song through cheeky vocal harmonies and a very clear delivery, making her narrative about ideal partners and personal contrasts all the more engaging. Although the record doesn't switch up much throughout its short runtime, it does eventually leave space for the vocals to lead into one final set of moves on the dance floor.