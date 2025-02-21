Coco Jones Drops Sultry New Single "Taste" Ahead Of Debut Album

Singer and actress Coco Jones has had quite the last few years. In 2022, she signed to Def Jam, putting out her major-label debut EP What I Didn't Tell You shortly after. The EP netted her five Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist. She ultimately won for Best R&B Performance with the great track "ICU." Earlier this month, Jones officially announced that her debut album Why Not More? will be arriving on April 25. The announcement was over a decade in the making, as she'd been releasing music independently since she was 12. She took to Instagram to share the cover art and the latest single for the album, titled "Taste."

"Taste" follows a similar formula to "Here We Go (Uh Oh)," the lead single for Why Not More? It uses a familiar sample, with an ultimately strong production around the sample. "Here We Go" uses a sample of Lenny Williams' "'Cause I Love You," which people may recognize for its usage on Twista's track "Overnight Celebrity." "Taste" uses a sample of Britney Spears' classic 2003 single "Toxic." Beyond the sample, the production (handled by Stargate and others) is lush and somewhat stripped back, allowing Coco Jones plenty of room to show off her vocal abilities. Lyrically, the song is about Jones falling into the trap of a relationship she knows she shouldn't be in. The "Toxic" sample, which appears as the hook, reinforces that idea. It's a sultry track with plenty of charm, and yet another quality addition to the list of singles ahead of Coco Jones' much-anticipated debut full-length album. Give "Taste" a listen below.

Coco Jones - "Taste"

