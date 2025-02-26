Coco Jones Finally Addresses The Rampant Donovan Mitchell Dating Rumors

BY Zachary Horvath 1339 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
coco jones
Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Chuck’s Global Stars guard Donovan Mitchell (5) of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to media members during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita via Imagn Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Coco Jones, winner of the Best New Artist award, poses in the press room during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell have caused a stir for several months now and the former is finally answering the burning question.

During an USHER concert in the late summer of 2024, Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell were caught sitting together. Footage of them went viral with fans online dying to know if the two respective superstars were a pair. Well, we may have an answer to that question, and it comes via a new interview with Shannon Sharpe. The "ICU" singer was the latest guest to join Club Shay Shay and he got to prying about her relationship status. "You said it was nothing, but I think it’s odd holding hands, going to an Usher concert," Sharpe joked with Coco. She was a good sport about the question, though, getting a good laugh out before answering.

"I love the internet because they definitely clocked my tea! Little spies everywhere." While it's not the most direct yes, it sounds pretty evident to us that Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell are dating. Some folks don't seem to be all that surprised by the news though, claiming that this wasn't much of a rumor anymore. "She be at all the GAMES. Hell they probably married at this point," one X user captioned a photo of Coco munching on popcorn while at a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Read More: Saweetie Is Here To Stay

Is Coco Jones Dropping An Album In 2025?

"What exactly is the rumor??? She sits courtside next to the bench damn near every one of his home game lmaooo," another similarly adds. Coco Jones then goes on to double down, "I’m happy and I will say, my music is my outlet where I tell my stories and my truth. Some things I keep for myself because this is my life, too. I say some things and you can hear it on my album."

Speaking of "album," she's going to be coming out with her debut studio LP later this year. It's going to be titled Why Not More? and will drop on April 25 via Def Jam Recordings. It's going to be headlined by singles such "Here We Go (Uh Oh)," which kicked the rollout off last spring. Then, there's "Most Beautiful Design" which features Future and London On Da Track. Finally, the most recent teaser has been "Taste" which she left off this past Friday, February 21.

Read More: Paul Wall's Guide To Houston Rap

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
glorilla club shay shay Music GloRilla X Club Shay Shay: 5 Biggest Takeaways 562
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 44.7K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 2.9K
1/ST Presents The Inaugural California Crown In Partnership With The h.wood Group At Santa Anita Park Music Lil Yachty Admits He Was A “Sh*t Person” To Mariah The Scientist When They Dated 2.0K