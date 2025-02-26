Coco Jones Finally Addresses The Rampant Donovan Mitchell Dating Rumors

During an USHER concert in the late summer of 2024, Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell were caught sitting together. Footage of them went viral with fans online dying to know if the two respective superstars were a pair. Well, we may have an answer to that question, and it comes via a new interview with Shannon Sharpe. The "ICU" singer was the latest guest to join Club Shay Shay and he got to prying about her relationship status. "You said it was nothing, but I think it’s odd holding hands, going to an Usher concert," Sharpe joked with Coco. She was a good sport about the question, though, getting a good laugh out before answering.
"I love the internet because they definitely clocked my tea! Little spies everywhere." While it's not the most direct yes, it sounds pretty evident to us that Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell are dating. Some folks don't seem to be all that surprised by the news though, claiming that this wasn't much of a rumor anymore. "She be at all the GAMES. Hell they probably married at this point," one X user captioned a photo of Coco munching on popcorn while at a Cleveland Cavaliers game.
Read More: Saweetie Is Here To Stay
Is Coco Jones Dropping An Album In 2025?
"What exactly is the rumor??? She sits courtside next to the bench damn near every one of his home game lmaooo," another similarly adds. Coco Jones then goes on to double down, "I’m happy and I will say, my music is my outlet where I tell my stories and my truth. Some things I keep for myself because this is my life, too. I say some things and you can hear it on my album."
Speaking of "album," she's going to be coming out with her debut studio LP later this year. It's going to be titled Why Not More? and will drop on April 25 via Def Jam Recordings. It's going to be headlined by singles such "Here We Go (Uh Oh)," which kicked the rollout off last spring. Then, there's "Most Beautiful Design" which features Future and London On Da Track. Finally, the most recent teaser has been "Taste" which she left off this past Friday, February 21.
Read More: Paul Wall's Guide To Houston Rap