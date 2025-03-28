Coco Jones Is In Love On Laid-Back New Single "You"

Coco Jones is just over a month away from delivering her debut album Why Not More? to fans. The singer, actress, and model has already experienced success from her musical career that most artists dream of, having won a Grammy and headlined a tour from her What I Didn't Tell You EP alone. The run of singles Jones has in the build to her full-length debut album has been impressive, and "You" is another strong track for the multi-talented entertainer.

"You" is very reminiscent of 2000s R&B, with Jones' vocal delivery sounding like something Jazmine Sullivan would have done. Coco Jones is a very talented vocalist, with it always sounding effortless for her, regardless of the track. The beat, co-produced by London On Da Track and several others, is very sparse. It gives Jones ample room to show off her abilities, which she makes sure to do. Lyrically, it's clear that Coco Jones is in love. She likens her partner to finding water in the Sahara and says she learned how to love again because of him. She also says he's the answer to her prayers. Jones is dating Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. She slyly confirmed the rumor during her appearance on Club Shay Shay in February. Based on this song, it's obvious that she is very happy in that relationship, something we should all aspire towards. Give "You," the latest single from Why Not More? a listen below.