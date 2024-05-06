Coco Jones Has A Hit With Toxic Relationship Cut "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"

Coco Jones, former Disney actress known for her role in the channel-exclusive movie Let It Shine, has come a long way from that now 12-year-old film. She displayed vocal talent back then and her skills have grown immensely. So much so that she earned her first five nominations and lone GRAMMY win at this year's award show. Now, with that breakthrough year under her belt, Coco Jones is looking to firmly establish herself in 2024 with songs like "Here We Go (Uh Oh)."

This is the Columbia, South Carolina native's first offering since a "Double Back Remix" with DJ Suave and Audio Anthem back in December. On "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" Coco is trying to move on from a past lover, but he is not getting that message that she is done. "Why it's gotta be your way? I want it to be mine /

What, you think this is foreplay? Must be out of your mind," she sings powerfully.

Listen To "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" By Coco Jones

Besides her standout voice, the production is also a major highlight. It has a 1950-1960s classic pop sample that grabs your attention right from the start. The steady piano keys are simple but an elegant layer on top of the drums. The way Coco performs on it, gives you the feeling that she is just fed up with this guy and it makes buying into the story that much easier. As we said, Coco is looking to become a bonafide star, and this song, which is already in her top five most popular on Spotify, is a great way to accomplish that.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" by Coco Jones? Is this her best song of her career, why or why not? Do you think she has a new record coming this year? What was your favorite part of the track? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Coco Jones. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I thought I was done with that, please, please

I wanna love another person

Can I please love another person? this time, oh, oh

Me, I've been puttin' all this work in

And you still got a place in my mind, oh, oh

