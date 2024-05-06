Elliott Wilson Discusses Drake's "The Heart Part 6" With DJ Akademiks: "I'm Disappointed"

A Conversation With Elliott Wilson and Snoop Dogg
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 08: Elliott Wilson attends a conversation with Snoop Dogg at Highline Ballroom on August 8, 2016 in New York City.

Elliott Wilson isn't a fan of Drake's newest diss.

Elliott Wilson says that he was disappointed by Drake's newest attempt to diss Kendrick Lamar on "The Heart Part 6." He discussed the track during a phone call with DJ Akademiks while the live streamer was broadcasting. Wilson argued that Drake's strategy for the beef isn't doing him any favors.

"I'm actually very disappointed in this song," he admitted. "The problem I'm having with Drake in this whole thing is that he refuses to view Kendrick as a worthy opponent. He still keeps little bro-ing him like we're in the Club Paradise days. I just don't think that's the right strategy, He needs to deliver bars and go at him. He hadn't even made a whole record direct to Kendrick yet. He's all about airing everyone out that's going against him. Obviously, there's a whole movement and Metro orchestrated a lot of it."

Elliott Wilson Attends Premiere Of "The Vince Staples Show"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Elliott Wilson attends Netflix's THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on February 12 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

From there, Wilson added: "He doesn't get why Kendrick is so big and why people love him so much and the type of music he makes and the success he has. He doesn't connect to it." When Ak pointed out that Lamar has similar feelings toward Drake, Wilson argued. "I think a lot of people don't like Drake but they all respect him. You can't not respect the boy because of what he's done." Wilson also noted that both are "great" rappers. Check out the full conversation below.

Elliott Wilson Discusses Drake & Kendrick Lamar Feud

Lamar and Drake have been feuding for almost two months at this point. Over the weekend each traded multiple diss tracks at the other, including "Family Matters," "Meet The Grahams," and "Not Like Us." Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud on HotNewHipHop.

