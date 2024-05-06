Rihanna Models New Lingerie And Claims She's "Looking For Nudes"

Fans are still looking for more details on her upcoming album.

Rihanna's fans have spent years awaiting new music, but the multi-medium star is busy in entirely new mediums. One of the most significant is her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand. She often steps in to play the role of a model for new releases. She did so earlier this year for the brand's new Valentine's Day launch reminding fans how great she can look. That's the case once again with a nude teddy that coaxed an evocative caption out of the "Lift Me Up" singer.

"looking for nudes" she captioned her most recent post, which dropped over the weekend. It's attached to a video of RiRi herself showing off a piece from the brand's upcoming Signature Script collection. She's also giving voice over to many of the clips and even briefly addressing the camera directly. In the comments, fellow celebs showed up to show love for the R&B darling. Most notably Khloe Kardashian popped up saying "This hair!!!! 😍😍😍😍 so beautiful." Check out the full post she made and the flood of fan love that followed below.

Rihanna Once Again Flexes Her Modeling Abilities

Rihanna continues to give fans reasons to believe that her new album is still approaching. Late last month she once again teased her new album building up hopes among her die hard fans. She specifically described the album as "Amazing" before filing back through rumors in the years since she dropped Anti back in 2016.

One person who is also dealing with plenty of album speculation is A$AP Rocky. He's been teasing a new project called DON'T BE DUMB dating all the way back to last year. Rihanna isn't doing anything to help slow the hype train down either. She's repeatedly talked about how he's working on the project often and was present when he recently teased it at a pop-up. What do you think of Rihanna modeling a nude-colored teddy for the upcoming Savage x Fenty drop? Do you think she will release any new music at all in 2024? Let us know in the comment section below.

