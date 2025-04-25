Coco Jones Delivers Her "Fearless" Debut Album "Why Not More?"

Coco Jones wanted to experiment and "see what sticks and lands—what really changes my life" with her brand-new album "Why Not More?"

Part of that self-assurance came from the mindset she went into the project with. "There was a pressure to outdo myself. But I also have to remind myself that I wasn’t trying to win anything… I was just doing me... what felt right. I was being honest, I was just being vulnerable." Check out her unapologetic debut with the Spotify and Apple Music links below.

In speaking with AP, the former Disney actress explained, "What would I do if I didn’t have any fear of comparing myself to 'ICU' and my EP? Or if I thought there was some formula that people wanted from me?" Jones was asking herself throughout this album's process. "That was kind of the mood: just be fearless."

Sometimes, that formula doesn't always pay off for artists, especially when it comes to a cohesiveness standpoint. But we think you'll find the opposite to be true thanks to the consistency in themes of these tracks. Coco Jones also has a lot of confidence with this album's sonic direction as well.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.