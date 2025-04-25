Coco Jones Delivers Her "Fearless" Debut Album "Why Not More?"

Coco Jones went for an unbridled approach for her debut LP, Why Not More? On this trim, 14-song set, the Nashville, Tennessee native she's bringing all sorts of R&B flavors. From contemporary to Trap&B, she's giving fans a little bit of everything.
Sometimes, that formula doesn't always pay off for artists, especially when it comes to a cohesiveness standpoint. But we think you'll find the opposite to be true thanks to the consistency in themes of these tracks. Coco Jones also has a lot of confidence with this album's sonic direction as well.
In speaking with AP, the former Disney actress explained, "What would I do if I didn’t have any fear of comparing myself to 'ICU' and my EP? Or if I thought there was some formula that people wanted from me?" Jones was asking herself throughout this album's process. "That was kind of the mood: just be fearless."
She said further, "I’m just proud of every version of myself that I’ve been, and who I’ll become after this album and really proud of putting together a project that I feel confident in."
Part of that self-assurance came from the mindset she went into the project with. "There was a pressure to outdo myself. But I also have to remind myself that I wasn’t trying to win anything… I was just doing me... what felt right. I was being honest, I was just being vulnerable." Check out her unapologetic debut with the Spotify and Apple Music links below.
Coco Jones Why Not More?
Why Not More? Tracklist:
- Keep It Quiet
- Taste
- On Sight
- AEOMG
- Thang 4 U
- Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Other Side Of Love
- Why Not More? (feat. YG Marley)
- Hit You Where It Hurts
- Most Beautiful Design (feat. London On Da Track & Future)
- You
- Nobody Exists
- By Myself
- Forever Don't Hit Like Before