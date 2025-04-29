Coco Jones Is Pleading For Passionate Love "On Sight"

Coco Jones has quite a few hits on her resume, and "On Sight," one of her newest cuts, is without a doubt one to be added to her collection.

Clearly, she's ready for action and it leads to a lot of sexual tension. If we had to pick just one song that we can see being the standout hit, "On Sight" would be it. There are definitely other contenders such as "Taste," "Most Beautiful Design," and of course the already established "Here We Go (Uh Oh)."

You like lower and more sensual singing? This track has it. You get a kick out of high pitch deliveries? Coco Jones reaches her upper register and its very satisfying. Overall, you can really the desperation in her voice as she demands her man to tell her exactly what he wants.

It gets even more direct on the chorus, "I wanna lay with you all night (Wanna lay) / And after that, let me ride (Ride) / When you say it's on sight (Sight) / Don't lie." Not only does this track set a certain mood, it's also catchy as all hell. That's thanks to Coco Jones dynamic vocal performance.

Coco Jones wanted to be "fearless" on her debut album Why Not More? and "On Sight" is one that showcases that bold approach. In the case of the third track of 14, it comes into play with her upfront writing. "Said you want somebody that can put it on you crazy / Boy, I'll treat you better, these other b*tches lazy / If you didn't know, baby, I'm the realest," she sings on the pre-chorus.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.