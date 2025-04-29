Coco Jones Is Pleading For Passionate Love "On Sight"

Coco Jones wanted to be "fearless" on her debut album Why Not More? and "On Sight" is one that showcases that bold approach. In the case of the third track of 14, it comes into play with her upfront writing. "Said you want somebody that can put it on you crazy / Boy, I'll treat you better, these other b*tches lazy / If you didn't know, baby, I'm the realest," she sings on the pre-chorus.
It gets even more direct on the chorus, "I wanna lay with you all night (Wanna lay) / And after that, let me ride (Ride) / When you say it's on sight (Sight) / Don't lie." Not only does this track set a certain mood, it's also catchy as all hell. That's thanks to Coco Jones dynamic vocal performance.
You like lower and more sensual singing? This track has it. You get a kick out of high pitch deliveries? Coco Jones reaches her upper register and its very satisfying. Overall, you can really the desperation in her voice as she demands her man to tell her exactly what he wants.
Clearly, she's ready for action and it leads to a lot of sexual tension. If we had to pick just one song that we can see being the standout hit, "On Sight" would be it. There are definitely other contenders such as "Taste," "Most Beautiful Design," and of course the already established "Here We Go (Uh Oh)."
But we can see this track getting tons of radio play and future award nominations and possible wins at the end of the day. Coco Jones fans have already been running up the music video, so you join them now. You can press play with the link below.
Coco Jones "On Sight"
Quotable Lyrics: