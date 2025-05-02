Coco Jones Surprises By Adding More Songs To Debut "Why Not More?"

BY Zachary Horvath 51 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
coco-jonescoco-jones
With Coco Jones preparing to embark on her tour in a few days she's treating fans with a little gift before coming to a city near you.

Coco Jones is following the trend of bringing fans a deluxe version of a recently released album. In her case, it's only been a week since the Tennessee bred singer/songwriter gave us Why Not More? It's the former Disney actress' official debut that has a sound that's perfect to throw on for a multitude of vibes.

Admittedly, we don't love the eagerness of these labels to saturate the market. Lil Baby and his people did the same for WHAM earlier this year. But in the case of Coco Jones, there's a more positive way to look at this.

The 27-year-old balladeer is just hours away at this point from hitting the road for the album's accompanying tour. Per Uproxx, she will be kicking things off on May 6 in Philadelphia. Coco Jones' run in the United States will end on June 26 in her hometown. However, she's also traveling to Europe.

Coco will take a brief break before venturing to Berlin, Paris, Belgium, London, and more. Joining her for certain dates will be rising New York rapper Lady London, who happens to be a feature on the extended version of Why Not More?

Their song, "Is It Mine," is joined by "Control Freak" and a live version one of Coco's newer hits, "Taste." You can check it out on Spotify and Apple Music below.

Read More: Kanye West’s Interview With DJ Akademiks Is His Clearest Attempt To Sink Hip-Hop To His Level

Coco Jones Why Not More? (Extended)

Why Not More? (Extended) Tracklist:

  1. Keep It Quiet
  2. Taste
  3. On Sight
  4. AEOMG
  5. Thang 4 U
  6. Here We Go (Uh Oh)
  7. Other Side Of Love
  8. Why Not More? (feat. YG Marley)
  9. Hit You Where It Hurts
  10. Most Beautiful Design (feat. London On Da Track & Future)
  11. You
  12. Nobody Exists
  13. By Myself
  14. Forever Don't Hit Like Before
  15. Is It Mine (feat. Lady London)
  16. Control Freak
  17. Taste - Live from the TERRELL SHOW /2025

Read More: Who Is Big U? From Street Legend To Accused Industry Enforcer

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
coco-jones Mixtapes Coco Jones Delivers Her "Fearless" Debut Album "Why Not More?" 588
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.6K
coco-jones-you-scaled Songs Coco Jones Is In Love On Laid-Back New Single "You" 923
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 54.3K