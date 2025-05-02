Coco Jones is following the trend of bringing fans a deluxe version of a recently released album. In her case, it's only been a week since the Tennessee bred singer/songwriter gave us Why Not More? It's the former Disney actress' official debut that has a sound that's perfect to throw on for a multitude of vibes.
Admittedly, we don't love the eagerness of these labels to saturate the market. Lil Baby and his people did the same for WHAM earlier this year. But in the case of Coco Jones, there's a more positive way to look at this.
The 27-year-old balladeer is just hours away at this point from hitting the road for the album's accompanying tour. Per Uproxx, she will be kicking things off on May 6 in Philadelphia. Coco Jones' run in the United States will end on June 26 in her hometown. However, she's also traveling to Europe.
Coco will take a brief break before venturing to Berlin, Paris, Belgium, London, and more. Joining her for certain dates will be rising New York rapper Lady London, who happens to be a feature on the extended version of Why Not More?
Their song, "Is It Mine," is joined by "Control Freak" and a live version one of Coco's newer hits, "Taste." You can check it out on Spotify and Apple Music below.
Coco Jones Why Not More? (Extended)
Why Not More? (Extended) Tracklist:
- Keep It Quiet
- Taste
- On Sight
- AEOMG
- Thang 4 U
- Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Other Side Of Love
- Why Not More? (feat. YG Marley)
- Hit You Where It Hurts
- Most Beautiful Design (feat. London On Da Track & Future)
- You
- Nobody Exists
- By Myself
- Forever Don't Hit Like Before
- Is It Mine (feat. Lady London)
- Control Freak
- Taste - Live from the TERRELL SHOW /2025