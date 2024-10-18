Coco Jones And Future Make A Killer Pair On "Most Beautiful Design"

One smooth track.

Coco Jones has a classic R&B sound. So many of her peers are experimenting with trap and indie, and melding different genres together. Jones, on the other hand, is content to make excellent R&B songs that sound ripped from two decades ago. She's proved it on nearly all of her singles, and does it again on this new one. "Most Beautiful Design" is Coco Jones' anticipated collab with Future and London on da Track, and it sounds as exquisite as its title suggests. Jones and Future have impressive vocal chemistry, and they glide over London's smooth instrumental.

Future actually takes lead on the song, which is unexpected. The rapper keeps his 2024 hot streak going with a vocal melody that snaps into place over the beat. Future ditched the softer side of his persona for the recent MIXTAPE PLUTO, so it's impressive to hear him dig back into this bag so effortlessly. London on da Track does his thing here, with an instrumental that is consistent and catchy. Nothing too bold, but a nice underpinning for the vocal fireworks. This is especially true when Coco Jones gets on. She proves herself Future's equal, and despite having two very different deliveries, these two sound great together on record.

Coco Jones Dishes Out Another Classic R&B Tune

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, they tryna treat me like I'm not part of the human race

So I went out of space еver since, yeah

Thеy tryna treat me like a womanizer

And I don't wanna be like that, I don't wanna be that way, yeah