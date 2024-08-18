Coco Jones Drops Unapologetic Anthem “Sweep It Up” 

Coco Jones' debut album is coming soon.

It's already been a major year for Coco Jones, and fortunately for her fans, she has plenty more on the way. Earlier this year, the songstress won her first-ever Grammy award, nabbing Best R&B Performance with "ICU." Now, she's preparing to unveil her eagerly anticipated debut album and has given her fans yet another glimpse at what's to come.

Last week, Jones dropped her new single "Sweep It Up" alongside a fun visualizer. On the unapologetic anthem, she urges a lover to get it together, or else someone different might instead. The track is playful and lighthearted, boasting production by London On Da Track. “I am so excited to give the world an uptempo R&B bop," she says of the single. "I’ve been waiting on this for a while.” While it remains unclear exactly when fans can expect to hear Jones’ debut album, she teased it at the BET Awards in June.

“I love to pay homage to the R&B people that I look up to and am inspired by and you know, put my take on something amazing,” she said about “Here We Go,” another single released this year. “And I’m really really excited to do more of that with my debut album this fall.” What do you think of Coco Jones' new track? Will you be adding "Sweep It Up" to your summer playlist or not? Are you looking forward to hearing her upcoming debut album? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out the track below.

Coco Jones Gears Up For Debut Album

