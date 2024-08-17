Afrobeats Producer Thisizlondon Releases His Debut Single "PINACOLADA" Alongside Ayra Starr & 6LACK

This single is a whole vibe.

If you are not into the Afrobeats wave that's happening right now, you may want to reconsider. There are so many exciting talents popping off right now both behind the mic and behind the boards. Two of them are on a new single together and its one we recommend you spin immediately. This weekend, producer Thisizlondon and Ayra Starr, as well as Atlanta R&B mainstay 6LACK, are uniting for "PINACOLADA". This is the former's record and it's his first solo piece of music ever. However, he's tons of experience, as him and Ayra are frequent collaborators. You may have heard the singer's recent hit "Commas" and that is just one song that Thisizlondon has been on.

Other artists to work with him include Rema, Wizkid, Stormzy, Tiwa Savage, and more. Since this is london's first-ever solo release, it was smart to grab someone who he already has a strong rapport with in the studio. It makes "PINACOLADA" that much better and it just seems that these two know what the other is thinking when it comes to ideas coming to fruition. Ayra effortlessly and sweetly sings across this summer night instrumental. 6LACK also delivers a great performance adding a bit of rapping element to breakup the flow in a good way. Yet, he still matches the rhythm of the beat just as well as Starr. If you need something to vibe to this is it.

"PINACOLADA" - Thisizlondon, Ayra Starr, & 6LACK

Quotable Lyrics: