Ayra Starr Releases Her "Coming-Of-Age Album" "The Year I Turned 21"

Ayra divulges on what it's been like to be a famous musician and grow up.

Ayra Starr is a budding superstar talent in the world of Afropop. But pigeonholing her to one lane would be disingenuous. The now 21-year-old from Nigeria also navigates in the lanes of R&B, Jamaican dancehall, and so much more. Those are just a few of the sounds you will hear on the sophomore album from Ayra Starr, The Year I Turned 21. "The album is packed and full of different vibes. I like to say it's a rollercoaster of emotions, so it's different vibes. I try to ease them into it... It just shows the variety [of the album]".

That was a part of her conversation with People recently speaking about this LP and what it is all about. "It is a coming-of-age album. It's very much, I would like to say, the autobiography of a 21-year-old. It's my life and literally just how I've seen life, my experiences and everything". It is safe to say that this 21-year-old is living a life that many might wish to have. Ayra Starr has put out a plethora of hit songs already, some of which land on this sophomore offering.

Listen To The Year I Turned 21 By Ayra Starr

This hitmaking ability has already earned the multi-hyphenate a GRAMMY nod, becoming one of the first artists to be nominated for Best African Music Performance. She did not take the hardware home, but she still has so much time. In fact, she will have more chances, three to be exact, to snag an award at the upcoming BET's. Across The Year I Turned 21 you will see why Ayra is getting all of this critical acclaim.

The Year I Turned 21 Tracklist:

Birds Sing of Money Goodbye (Warm Up)(feat. Asake) Commas Woman Commando (feat. Anitta & Coco Jones) Control Lagos Love Story Rhythm & Blues 21 Last Heartbreak Song (feat. Giveon) Bad Vibes (feat. Seyi Vibez) Orun Jazzy's Song 1942 (feat. Milar) The Kids Are Alright Santa with Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro