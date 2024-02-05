Ayra Starr Delivers Beautiful Track About Reaching Your Goals On "Commas"

While HotNewHipHop specializes in covering rap and R&B music, we love expanding into neighboring genres. One of those is Afropop and its various other subsets. Over the past few years, the sounds from the respective continent have become increasingly more popular. It is for good reason too, because there are so many intriguing talents that have popped up in the past couple of years. One of them is Ayra Starr.

She hails from the West African country of Benin, with roots in Nigeria as well. Ayra Starr got her start in 2021 and while her career is still young, she is arguably a "Starr" already. The 21-year-old songwriter was a GRAMMY nominee at the 66th award show for Best African Music Performance. Unfortunately, the trophy went to fellow artist Tyla for her hit song "Water."

Listen To "Commas" By Ayra Starr

But, Ayra Starr has nothing to be ashamed of. Her career is going to last for a long time and her new song proves that. "Commas" details how she is looking to avoid all distractions so she can stay on the path to massive success. It is a stunning song filled with peaceful instrumentation that includes string sections and a strumming guitar. Ayra's voice will leave in you in a trance the whole way through as well. Be sure to check it out above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Na which kind life wey I never see?

I carry God, so I fear nothing

Steady increasing the commas

Comma, comma, comma

Original, no be parody

E no fit clear for your memory

