Nigerian singer Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan” didn’t seem as though it could get any better, but now that the 20-year-old has released the Kelly Rowland remix, fans are falling in love with the upbeat track all over again.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Kelly Rowland and when this came up, I could barely keep in the excitement,” Ayra gushed ahead of the premiere. “While recording this, Kelly made me feel so comfortable and relaxed, something I really appreciate.”

“She was super amazing, and I was able to hold my own alongside a legend! I can’t wait to share this new music with you all!”

For her part, Rowland sings “My blessings tall like towers / I posses a superpower / I let the good rain down like showers / I never let them make me sour,” as her verse begins, before going on to flex about being both spiritually and physically fit.

The “Bloody Samaritan” remix will appear on the deluxe cut of Starr’s 19 & Dangerous album, due out on October 14th.

Quotable Lyrics:

‘Cause it ain’t that deep when they’re shallow

They show you love but be hating in the shadows

Too many comparisons, I’m a Samaritan

Wanna shoot me down, no ammo

