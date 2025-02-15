Ayra Starr Affirms That Everyone Deserves "All The Love" Possible On Affectionate New Single

After dropping The Year I Turned 21 in 2024, Ayra Starr arrived as one of the new faces of Afrobeats. She's now right up there with the likes of Tems, Rema, Burna Boy, and others of that ilk. She's got the hits to back it up to such as "Rush," "Commas" and "Last Heartbreak Song." Additionally, the 22-year-old's feature game is just as strong, supporting talents like Khalid, 6LACK and Rvssian. But this is also just the beginning for her due to just how young she is and how much higher she can elevate her sound. She's already flashed plenty of creativity and songwriting ability, so we can only imagine what's in store.
Speaking of her song crafting, Ayra Starr has another gem with "All The Love." It's her first solo release of 2025, unless you count the remix to "Goodbye (Warm Up)" from January. Why this track is so well written is because of the highly applicable lyrics. That's especially the case on the pre-chorus where she definitely could be talking about giving 110% to her partner who's more than deserving of her love. However, it can also be heard as a message to the listener that you are worthy of someone as special as you. Additionally, Ayra Starr could be encouraging you to give yourself some grace if you having doubts about your self-worth. It's empowering, affectionate, and performed beautifully. What more could you ask for?
Ayra Starr "All The Love"
Quotable Lyrics:
Your type no many, they are not ready
I go give you hundred percent, never no ninety
More than amazing (Mm), pẹlu quality (Mm)
You arе deserving of the lovе you are not getting
Independently, I'll take the liberty
And I go love you specially, oh