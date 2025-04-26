Ayra Starr Shows Love To Wyclef Jean With Wizkid-Assisted "Gimme Dat"

Ayra Starr is tapping in with the established legends of Afrobeats for her latest lovey-dovey single, "Gimme Dat."

Ayra Starr is undoubtedly one of the Afrobeats artists that's got next. Dropping music since 2021 but really breaking out in 2023/2024 with singles like "Commas," "Bad Vibes," and the album they land on, The Year I Turned 21, she's got the momentum. She's been keeping it alive in 2025 with "All The Love," which dropped near Valetine's Day.

But she's maintaining it and sure to in the eyes of many with her latest offering, "Gimme Dat." It's a new collaboration with Wizkid which also happens to be her second with the veteran. The first came back in 2022 with "2 Sugar."

It's a sensual but also cutesy love track about demanding some good loving from one's partner. Ayra Starr delivers an accurate representation of how powerful the urges can be. "And if I handle your two by two, you fit to scream, you fit lose your cool."

Wizkid also does his thing, giving a more male-centric perspective. "E get the way your body makes me feel excited / Loving you dey put me in a different mindset / Girl na only you go make me stick to one girl."

Ayra Starr receiving constant looks from the legends of her genre is great and we hope it continues. But what's also great about "Gimme Dat" is that she's showing love to those who have paved the way. Wyclef Jean is all over this track as she works into two samples/interpolations. "911" Mary J. Blige and "Diallo" from The Ecleftic -2 Sides II A Book see well done treatment. Spin it below.

Ayra Starr & Wizkid "Gimme Dat"

Quotable Lyrics:

Gimme that love, gimme peace of mind
O ṣere cure me with your waist line
I want that peace of mind wey dey come with awoof (Wey dey come with awoof)
Baby na one man race we dey run
So make we no go waste time
Oh no, no pressure

