Diddy’s Darkest Days: Male Accuser Details Alleged 2007 White Party Assault

John Doe, who is suing Diddy, sat down with CNN to detail an alleged drugging & attack in East Hampton, NY.

According to Forbes, three more men have filed lawsuits against Diddy. This comes on the heels of a man who accused the "Mo Money Mo Problems" rapper of abuse, only identified as John Doe, sitting down with CNN for an anonymous interview. He is one of many who have filed a civil suit against the media magnate. The outlet stated that Doe first filed a suit against Combs in mid-October 2024, and now, Doe spoke openly on camera about what he supposedly endured. He claims he was a victim of the infamous "White Parties," where Diddy allegedly "drugged and sodomized" him almost 20 years ago.

As Puff awaits his trial, where it is unclear if he'll take the stand in his defense, the court of public opinion has already condemned him. John Doe's chat with CNN detailed a harrowing ordeal, and it will be up to a judge to determine if they believe his story in the wake of one of the most significant falls from grace Hip Hop has ever seen in its history.

John Doe Unveils His Alleged Story About His Diddy Encounter

According to the anonymous accuser, he was married to a woman at the time of his alleged 2007 assault. He told CNN that, at the time, he didn't tell his wife about the incident because he was ashamed. Doe claims he was introduced to Diddy after being employed to work security at one of the mogul's famed White Parties at the music icon's East Hampton, New York, estate. Back then, Doe worked for a private firm. “The full gravity of it lives with me to this day,” he said. “It affects every single thing you do for the rest of your life.”

Combs has been accused of drugging and assaulting his alleged victims, and Doe stated this happened to him. In his complaint against Diddy, Doe said that during the evening, he consumed "two alcoholic drinks" that "he believes were laced with GHB and ecstasy." The documents further showed that Diddy allegedly spoke with Doe after the latter became "extremely ill." Then, the man says Combs forced him into a vehicle, subdued him, and sodomized him against his will as he cried for help.

Doe claimed he "wasn't able to stand." He added, “It was just an amazing level of incapacitation that I had never experienced before and I felt powerless.” The lawsuit states Doe told his supervisor about the incident, but the result of the conversation left him jobless. “He just dismissed it and said, ‘I’ll talk to him,’” said Doe. “After that, he didn’t talk to me again, he cut me out of everything." He further expressed he had to "find a different field" of work because he could no longer find employment in security. Additionally, he asserted that an unnamed celebrity was there to witness the alleged attack. “There was one high-profile individual who saw what happened and found it amusing.”

The Inconsistencies From The Initial Story

CNN noted that they found some discrepancies in their investigation of John Doe's claims. While he told the publication that the alleged assault took place in 2007, his October 2024 lawsuit showed 2006. It was learned that Combs' 2006 White Party was in the luxury of St. Tropez, not the Hamptons. Further, the initial suit stated Doe was never married. Doe now says his marriage dissolved because of the alleged attack. The complaint was later changed, with CNN reporting that Doe's attorneys, including Tony Buzbee, claimed they misstepped details as they attempted to "rush the file."

Diddy's team reacted to this admission by saying in a statement: “After [attorney Tony] Buzbee was exposed this week for pressuring clients to bring bogus cases against Mr. Combs, and after public records showed that — contrary to his allegations —there was no white party in the Hamptons in 2006, Buzbee amended this complaint to walk back the allegations and now claim a different day and wholly different year."

It is unclear how long Doe will be able to remain anonymous, as many alleged victims are being called to reveal their identities. “I have a semblance of a life, a very quiet life," Doe told CNN of wanting to remain in the shadows. "I would prefer what little is left of it to be left alone. Nothing could give me back the person I was before that evening.”

Buzbee Asserts Diddy Has Over 100 Alleged Victims

Tony Buzbee has been quite vocal about representing alleged victims who have come forward with purported tales about Combs. The lawyer reportedly told the BBC that he'd received approximately 3,000 calls from the public about his stacked cases against Puff. However, he added that "realistically," of the 300 or so he has vetted, his "final total will be 'about 100 to 150.'" Following press conferences and public statements, Buzbee has been accused of coercing alleged victims. It is a charge he denies.

“This allegation is patently ridiculous," Buzbee told CNN. "What we won’t do is pursue a case that we don’t believe has merit. We don’t pressure people nor do we need to.” Most of Buzbee's clients against Combs have opted to remain anonymous, although some names have surfaced as this scandal progresses. The attorney has reportedly filed over 20 civil suits, including one that also named Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, in an alleged attack on a 13-year-old girl following the MTV Video Music Awards over 20 years ago. The Roc Nation tycoon immediately fired back in several statements, vehemently denying he assaulted anyone.