Jermaine Dupri Clears The Air With Dawn Robinson After Questioning Her Lifestyle

It's not often than an artist's concern for another can feel more like criticism, but that's exactly how Dawn Robinson felt when Jermaine Dupri skeptically commented on her living situation. For those unaware, she revealed that she's been living out of her car for multiple years now, something that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, though, Robinson continued this lifestyle of her own volition, something that a lot of people either didn't understand or called out as alleged cap. Dupri's comments on the matter were not fully dismissive by any means, but it still rubbed some people online the wrong way.

"Ain’t no way she got an assistant and she ain’t got no money," Jermaine Dupri said of Dawn Robinson's situation. "When you ain’t got no money and you out here doing what you got to do, you out here doing s**t by yourself. You moving around by yourself. Ain’t nobody getting ready to sit up under you and just kick it for nothing." However, he explained his comments in an exclusive statement to The Shade Room, expressing that he did not mean for his words to come off as critical.

Dawn Robinson Reactions

"I’m sorry she viewed what I was saying as an attack," Jermaine Dupri clarified. "It feels like she didn’t watch my video. She heard what someone said because if you watch my video, I was trying to defend her because I watched her video very thoroughly and realized that she was saying this was her choice." "Artist to artist… We don’t attack each other like that," Dawn Robinson had clapped back at the producer. "You would swear that he knows me directly and he knows my story. It’s like, where are you coming from?"

The good news is that many people are there for Dawn Robinson, whether from a direct support standpoint or just as people defending her decisions and story. Whether or not Jermaine Dupri misspoke here, hopefully this response can clear the air a little bit and characterize the situation more accurately. Then, we can get back to the conversations around advocating for stronger financial sustainability for artists.