Nelly Says Diddy Would Get Murdered By Sniper Jermaine Dupri In A Verzuz

Nelly kicks off the new season of the Drink Champs podcast with a viral moment. The legendary rap star picked a side in the frequently debated rivalry between entertainers Jermaine Dupri and Sean "Diddy" Combs. The conversation was sparked by N.O.R.E. He asked the "Hot In Herre" hitmaker who he would pick between J.D and superproducer Timabaland. Nelly sided with Jermaine Dupri. J.D. friendship with Nelly and award-winning catalog lead to Nelly Nel claiming Diddy would be "murdered" if they performed a Verzuz competition.

When asked why he'd choose J.D., Nelly told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, "Him [Jermaine Dupri] and Puff do Verzuz, he's gonna get murdered. Easy. Puffy is smart, he didn't want no part. He knew that." Nelly then proceed to elaborate on why J.D. would win. "Why you think he [Diddy] want to hold Verzuz in New York. J.D. can do it anywhere... You do realize when you talking about J.D., you taking it all the back to Kris Kross, what is it he didn't do?" Mr. Hayes recognized Jermaine Dupri as "family."

Jermaine Dupri & Diddy Verzuz

Nelly, Jermaine Dupri, and Diddy have crossed paths throughout their careers, shaping hip-hop and R&B in different ways while occasionally intertwining in business and music. Jermaine Dupri, a producer and label executive, was instrumental in the rise of Southern hip-hop and R&B in the '90s and 2000s. He founded So So Def, launching artists like Usher, Bow Wow, and Xscape. His influence extended beyond his label, collaborating with top artists, including Nelly. Their history is largely one of mutual respect, occasional partnerships, and influence within hip-hop. Their paths often intersected through music, fashion, and cultural movements.