Nelly Says Diddy Would Get Murdered By Sniper Jermaine Dupri In A Verzuz

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 8.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
July 30, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Rapper Nelly peformed in concert in the Celeste Center at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus on Saturday night. Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch Ceb Nelly Concert Review
Nelly, J.D., and Diddy's history spans across the 2000s with massive hits such as "Stepped on My Jz" and "Shake Ya Tailfeather"

Nelly kicks off the new season of the Drink Champs podcast with a viral moment. The legendary rap star picked a side in the frequently debated rivalry between entertainers Jermaine Dupri and Sean "Diddy" Combs. The conversation was sparked by N.O.R.E. He asked the "Hot In Herre" hitmaker who he would pick between J.D and superproducer Timabaland. Nelly sided with Jermaine Dupri. J.D. friendship with Nelly and award-winning catalog lead to Nelly Nel claiming Diddy would be "murdered" if they performed a Verzuz competition.

When asked why he'd choose J.D., Nelly told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, "Him [Jermaine Dupri] and Puff do Verzuz, he's gonna get murdered. Easy. Puffy is smart, he didn't want no part. He knew that." Nelly then proceed to elaborate on why J.D. would win. "Why you think he [Diddy] want to hold Verzuz in New York. J.D. can do it anywhere... You do realize when you talking about J.D., you taking it all the back to Kris Kross, what is it he didn't do?" Mr. Hayes recognized Jermaine Dupri as "family."

More: Nelly Announces Massive World Tour Costarring St. Lunatics Fabolous, Ja Rule, & More

Jermaine Dupri & Diddy Verzuz

Nelly, Jermaine Dupri, and Diddy have crossed paths throughout their careers, shaping hip-hop and R&B in different ways while occasionally intertwining in business and music. Jermaine Dupri, a producer and label executive, was instrumental in the rise of Southern hip-hop and R&B in the '90s and 2000s. He founded So So Def, launching artists like Usher, Bow Wow, and Xscape. His influence extended beyond his label, collaborating with top artists, including Nelly. Their history is largely one of mutual respect, occasional partnerships, and influence within hip-hop. Their paths often intersected through music, fashion, and cultural movements.

Nelly emerged in the early 2000s as a St. Louis rapper with a unique melodic flow. His debut album, Country Grammar, became a cultural phenomenon. Over the years, Nelly worked with Dupri, most notably on "Stepped on My J'z," a sneaker anthem featuring Ciara, produced by Dupri. Their relationship was primarily professional, built on a shared love of blending hip-hop and R&B. Diddy, a mogul known for Bad Boy Records, built his empire in the '90s, producing hits for Notorious B.I.G., Mase, and others. His impact extended into fashion, spirits, and television. Though Nelly and Diddy never had deep collaborations, they frequently moved in the same industry circles.

More: Jermaine Dupri Blasts Rolling Stone For Disrespectful Michael Jackson Ranking

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images Music Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Agree To "Hit For Hit" Battle In Atlanta 32.7K
Collage-Maker-15-May-2023-03-34-PM-5514 Original Content Diddy "Verzuz" Jermaine Dupri: 10 Must-Hear Songs 1000
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 18.5K
Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images Music Usher Talks Diddy's "Verzuz" Remarks About Jermaine Dupri, Wants To See T.I. & 50 Cent 4.6K