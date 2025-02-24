Jermaine Dupri Blasts Rolling Stone For Disrespectful Michael Jackson Ranking

Jermaine Dupri called out Rolling Stone for a new piece from Andy Greene ranking 50 "terrible sings" on otherwise "great albums." Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night, Dupri blamed the mindset behind the list for the reason R&B isn't as popular as it's peak. "Like this is the reason R&B music no longer gets the love that it’s supposed to, the Grammys, don’t televise the categories and then one of our longest lasting music publications @rollingstone prints some bullsh*t like this, who eva wrote this needs to be thrown out the building, like Eddie Murphy and Beverly Hills cop," he wrote while screenshotting the section on Michael Jackson.

Greene took issue with the inclusion of "The Lady in My Life" on the tracklist of Thriller. "If Michael Jackson had just capped off Thriller with track eight instead of track nine, he would have created one of the most flawless works in music history. But for reasons that are hard to fathom, he tacked 'The Lady in My Life' onto the end," Greene wrote. "... He did deliver a strong vocal, but it’s in service of a song that has no business on the same album as 'Billie Jean,' 'Beat It,' 'Human Nature,' 'Thriller,' and 'Wanna Be Startin’ Something.'” Michael Jackson's "The Lady in My Life" landed at No. 20 on the list.

Rolling Stone "The Lady in My Life"

In the replies of Dupri's post, many fans agreed with his stance. "Lady in my life is probably my favorite track on the album…" one user wrote. Others came to the defense of Rolling Stone. One user wrote: "This not a diss tho, they just said it was the worst song on the album, you telling me every album has 10/10 songs? Nah think of ya favorite album you have one song on there that’s ya least favorite. Nobody said the song itself was bad just for THAT album. It’s not as deep as people are making it."