Joe Budden Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With Apple Music’s Top 100 Albums List

BYCaroline Fisher543 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening at Brooklyn Chophouse on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Apple Music's Top 100 Albums list continues to raise eyebrows.

Earlier this month, Apple Music unveiled its list of the 100 best albums of all time, unsurprisingly sparking a major debate. Lauryn Hill's 1998 LP The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill came out on top, followed by Michael Jackson's Thriller, The Beatles' Abbey Road, and Prince and the Revolution's Purple Rain. They put Frank Ocean's Blonde in fifth place, one of the more controversial choices of the entire list.

Now, as reactions to the list continue to roll in, Joe Budden has shared his take on his podcast. According to him, he agrees with some of the rankings, such as Kendrick Lamar‘s good kid, m.A.A.d city making the top 10. Budden says, however, that Apple Music did R&B as a whole dirty. He noted how some of the most iconic albums of the genre are far too low on the list or omitted altogether.

Read More: Joe Budden Reacts To Drake's Alleged Reference Track Leaks, Theorizes He Lost The Writing Team Behind His Timestamp Songs

Joe Budden Thinks Apple Music Disrespected R&B

“Just talking about solely R&B, what they did with [Sade‘s] Love Deluxe, [Usher‘s] Confessions, [SZA‘s] Ctrl, Prince and [Michael Jackson] is egregious,” he explained. “This list is disrespectful to a lot of R&B actually. There’s a lot of phenomenal R&B albums [missing]. [Marvin Gaye‘s What’s Going On not making the Top 10] tells you that they disrespected the rest of R&B.”

Budden isn't the only one who feels like Apple Music's R&B rankings were out of whack, however. Last week, Jermaine Dupri took to Twitter/X to share his take on the now-infamous list, similarly stating that R&B was overlooked and disrespected. "Looking at this @AppleMusic top 100 albums list is sad, the disrespect to R&B is CR*ZY!!!!! It’s giving not worthy," he wrote. What do you think of Joe Budden's take on Apple Music's Top 100 Albums list? Do you agree that the list is disrespectful to R&B or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Joe Budden Puts Kendrick Lamar In His Top 5 Of All Time, But There's A Catch

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2017 A+E Networks Upfront At Jazz At Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose HallMusicJermaine Dupri Claims Apple Music's Top 100 Albums List Disrespected R&B1.6K
US-CULTURE-MUSIC-PANORAMAMusicFrank Ocean’s “Blonde” Scores No. 5 Spot On Apple Music’s Top 100 Albums Of All-Time List, Sparking A Debate5.9K
LAURYN HILL IN CONCERT AT THE ZENITH IN PARISMusicLauryn Hill Claims The Top Spot On The Apple Music 100 Best Albums List1.9K
apple music 100 best albumsMusicApple Music Reveals Top 10 Albums On 100 Best List: A Breakdown572