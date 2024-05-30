Joe Budden Reveals Why He's Unimpressed With Apple Music’s Top 100 Albums List

Earlier this month, Apple Music unveiled its list of the 100 best albums of all time, unsurprisingly sparking a major debate. Lauryn Hill's 1998 LP The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill came out on top, followed by Michael Jackson's Thriller, The Beatles' Abbey Road, and Prince and the Revolution's Purple Rain. They put Frank Ocean's Blonde in fifth place, one of the more controversial choices of the entire list.

Now, as reactions to the list continue to roll in, Joe Budden has shared his take on his podcast. According to him, he agrees with some of the rankings, such as Kendrick Lamar‘s good kid, m.A.A.d city making the top 10. Budden says, however, that Apple Music did R&B as a whole dirty. He noted how some of the most iconic albums of the genre are far too low on the list or omitted altogether.

Joe Budden Thinks Apple Music Disrespected R&B

“Just talking about solely R&B, what they did with [Sade‘s] Love Deluxe, [Usher‘s] Confessions, [SZA‘s] Ctrl, Prince and [Michael Jackson] is egregious,” he explained. “This list is disrespectful to a lot of R&B actually. There’s a lot of phenomenal R&B albums [missing]. [Marvin Gaye‘s What’s Going On not making the Top 10] tells you that they disrespected the rest of R&B.”

Budden isn't the only one who feels like Apple Music's R&B rankings were out of whack, however. Last week, Jermaine Dupri took to Twitter/X to share his take on the now-infamous list, similarly stating that R&B was overlooked and disrespected. "Looking at this @AppleMusic top 100 albums list is sad, the disrespect to R&B is CR*ZY!!!!! It’s giving not worthy," he wrote. What do you think of Joe Budden's take on Apple Music's Top 100 Albums list? Do you agree that the list is disrespectful to R&B or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

