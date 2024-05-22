Frank Ocean’s “Blonde” Scores No. 5 Spot On Apple Music’s Top 100 Albums Of All-Time List, Sparking A Debate

BYCaroline Fisher138 Views
Frank Ocean performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on Randall's Island in New York on July 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Frank Ocean came in ahead of Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and more.

Today, Apple Music finally unveiled its eagerly anticipated top 10 entries for its list of the top albums of all time. Ranking in first place is Lauryn Hills's iconic 1998 offering, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Michael Jackson's Thriller came in second place, followed by The Beatles' Abbey Road, and Prince and the Revolution's Purple Rain.

For the most part, fans agree that those are pretty solid picks, though many would tweak the order they're placed in. The music streaming giant put Frank Ocean's Blonde in fifth place, however, which has sparked a serious discussion among social media users. The 2016 offering is undoubtedly a work of art, though it's up for debate whether or not it beats the likes of Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Usher, and more.

Frank Ocean's Placement On Apple Music's List Leaves Social Media Users Split

While some Twitter/X users think Frank Ocean himself belongs a bit further down the list, others argue that his 2012 debut Channel Orange would have been a better entry. Of course, plenty of fans also see no issue with the ranking at all, and don't understand why people are so upset. Apple Music 1 global creative director and lead anchor Zane Lowe, said that in his opinion, Blonde deserves a spot even higher up on the list.

"I had this higher than five, I simply adore this album. I feel like Frank is like Prince. He is like Michael, he is like Lauryn, he is like Marvin (Gaye), he is like Radiohead. He is the great outliers who found a way into our hearts on a massive scale," Lowe said.

Social Media Reacts To Frank Ocean's No. 5 Spot On Apple Music's Top Albums Of All Time List

What do you think of Apple Music's list of the 100 top albums of all time? What about Frank Ocean's Blonde coming in at No. 5? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions down below.

[Via]

